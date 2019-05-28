Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
State-owned telecommunications firm NetOne has introduced a new mobile data package in a bid to cushion its customers in the face of rising costs, ZimTechreview reported.

Last month, mobile network operators hiked data tariffs by more than 100%, a development which squeezed consumers who are already struggling with falling disposable incomes.

In a statement, NetOne spokesperson Eldrette Shereni said the new package of night social media bundles will be charged in RTGS$.

"The pricing of all the new packages in RTGS dollars, at a time when most companies have resorted to charging in foreign denominations, is a welcome development and a clarion call for all businesses to adopt a customer value-driven approach," she said.

"NetOne will continue to create products and services through which subscribers can derive value from. The group's aim is to transform and develop communities through communication solutions."

NetOne's Night Bundle costs $1 for 1GB. Originally dubbed the O'nyt data bundles from last year, the data bundles will be accessed from 10 pm to 5 am making it more ideal for users because of it's affordability.

Access to the internet has become a necessity to many, the demand for reliable and affordable network providers has also increased and in the expansive Zimbabwe mobile data market, the Night bundle has received a favourable response from users who have hailed it for its price.

The Night Bundle can be accessed through dialling *171#.



Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

48 mins ago | 343 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

49 mins ago | 179 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

50 mins ago | 100 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

59 mins ago | 77 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

60 mins ago | 227 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

1 hr ago | 492 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

1 hr ago | 196 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

1 hr ago | 65 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

1 hr ago | 92 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

1 hr ago | 146 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

3 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

4 hrs ago | 6150 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

10 hrs ago | 9065 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

12 hrs ago | 7850 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

13 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

14 hrs ago | 5015 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

15 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

16 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4984 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

16 hrs ago | 1316 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

16 hrs ago | 8670 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

17 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

17 hrs ago | 3758 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

17 hrs ago | 2764 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

17 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

17 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 695 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

17 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

18 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

19 hrs ago | 1692 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days