NetOne's night bundle bounces back
State-owned telecommunications firm NetOne has introduced a new mobile data package in a bid to cushion its customers in the face of rising costs, ZimTechreview reported.
Last month, mobile network operators hiked data tariffs by more than 100%, a development which squeezed consumers who are already struggling with falling disposable incomes.
In a statement, NetOne spokesperson Eldrette Shereni said the new package of night social media bundles will be charged in RTGS$.
"The pricing of all the new packages in RTGS dollars, at a time when most companies have resorted to charging in foreign denominations, is a welcome development and a clarion call for all businesses to adopt a customer value-driven approach," she said.
"NetOne will continue to create products and services through which subscribers can derive value from. The group's aim is to transform and develop communities through communication solutions."
NetOne's Night Bundle costs $1 for 1GB. Originally dubbed the O'nyt data bundles from last year, the data bundles will be accessed from 10 pm to 5 am making it more ideal for users because of it's affordability.
Access to the internet has become a necessity to many, the demand for reliable and affordable network providers has also increased and in the expansive Zimbabwe mobile data market, the Night bundle has received a favourable response from users who have hailed it for its price.
The Night Bundle can be accessed through dialling *171#.
Source - zimtechreview.co.zw