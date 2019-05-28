Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have been warned to brace for more water cuts as the city council seeks US$4,6 million to refurbish its ageing water infrastructure. City engineer Dumisani Gwethe made the warning during a public lecture on Bulawayo's 125th anniversary on Tuesday.

"The City of Bulawayo will experience more water cuts because the Bulawayo City Council needs US$4,6 million for 2019 because the issue of resources affects council in terms of their water supply to the city," Gwethe said.

He added that water abstraction from various sources would increase if repair works are carried out.

"The rainfall situation this year was slightly better in February, hence the city abstracts its water supply from; Inyankuni (15 megalitres (mg/l)), Umzingwane (45 megalitres), Upper Ncema abstracts from Lower Ncema by opening the gates of the dams and supplies 60 mg/l. There is potential of 176 megalitres when pumps are redesigned and currently the total water abstraction is 156 megalitres," he said.

Gwete urged residents to inform council whenever there are funerals for provision of water bowsers.

"There is the need of water infrastructure repairs such as treatment works, pump stations, waste waterworks and reservoir repairs," he added.

Currently, there is a 48-hour water-rationing programme that was introduced at the beginning of the year.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

48 mins ago | 343 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

49 mins ago | 179 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

50 mins ago | 100 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

59 mins ago | 77 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

60 mins ago | 227 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

1 hr ago | 321 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

1 hr ago | 492 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

1 hr ago | 196 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

1 hr ago | 65 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

1 hr ago | 92 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

1 hr ago | 146 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

3 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

4 hrs ago | 6150 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

10 hrs ago | 9065 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

12 hrs ago | 7850 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

13 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

14 hrs ago | 5015 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

15 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

16 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4984 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

16 hrs ago | 1316 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

16 hrs ago | 8670 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

17 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

17 hrs ago | 3758 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

17 hrs ago | 2764 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

17 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

17 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 695 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

17 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

18 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

19 hrs ago | 1692 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days