Matanga wants to clean up police image

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga says because the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is largely viewed with disdain by the general public, it needs to improve its image.

Matanga said this in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Commissioner-General (human resources), Mind Eliot Ngirandi at the official opening of the rebranding refresher training programme for junior officers drawn from Masvingo and Midlands at Ntabazinduna Training Depot on Tuesday.

"Without doubt, the image of the Zimbabwe Republic Police has been tainted in the recent past, while the organisation has been viewed by the general public with a lot of disdain. In this regard, the organisation has seen it fit to rebrand in order to improve its image and public perception," said Matanga.

Further noting that the organisation derives its legitimacy from civilians who deserve premium service., he said: "Importantly, there are some instances during the discharge of our constitutional obligations where certain operational shortcomings were laid bare. I am pleased, however, to announce that consistent with recommendations of the commission of inquiry into the (August 1 2018) post-election violence which was chaired by former South African President, His Excellency, Kgalema Motlanthe, we have already begun implementing some of these (recommendations) in earnest," he said.

Matanga indicated that some of the recommendations are that the police should be further trained in order to be professional and non-partisan in the interests of national cohesion and protection of all citizens.

Other provinces such as Harare and Bulawayo have carried out similar re-training programmes.

Source - newsday

