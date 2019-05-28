Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Director of Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Mthulisi Mduduzi Hanana Ncube has fired salvo at the ZANU PF Members of Parliament for their refusal to observe a momement of silence in parliament in honour of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa.

ZANU PF MPs refused to accept a motion by Norton MP Temba Miswa to respect Dabengwa and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament ruled that the House does not respect people who are not members of parliament.

"I hear ZANU PF refused to observe a moment of silence for this man. It is not a surprise.

How can Moral Decay look Moral Good in the eye without flinching?What could these thieves and crooks honestly think about in that minute of silence without seeing how corrupt they are?"


Ncube added that the Foundation was going through a mourning period but will deal with ZANU PF afterwards.

"Their consciences are seared. We will be civil for now, sifelwe.DD is no sellout by any standard. It is them that sold the country and pocketed the money. It is them that have succumbed to greed, selfishness and have reversed the gains that DD fought for. Sizalisotha not too long from today..."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsered Post)

17 mins ago | 30 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

42 mins ago | 256 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

2 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

2 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

2 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

2 hrs ago | 1177 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

2 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 1912 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4255 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

5 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

5 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

5 hrs ago | 1234 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

5 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

5 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

5 hrs ago | 1142 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

5 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

5 hrs ago | 632 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

5 hrs ago | 772 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

8 hrs ago | 7240 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

8 hrs ago | 8450 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

14 hrs ago | 10498 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

16 hrs ago | 8951 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

17 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

17 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

17 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

18 hrs ago | 5592 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

19 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

20 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5512 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

20 hrs ago | 1436 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days