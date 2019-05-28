Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Director of Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Mthulisi Mduduzi Hanana Ncube has fired salvo at the ZANU PF Members of Parliament for their refusal to observe a momement of silence in parliament in honour of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa.ZANU PF MPs refused to accept a motion by Norton MP Temba Miswa to respect Dabengwa and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament ruled that the House does not respect people who are not members of parliament."I hear ZANU PF refused to observe a moment of silence for this man. It is not a surprise.How can Moral Decay look Moral Good in the eye without flinching?What could these thieves and crooks honestly think about in that minute of silence without seeing how corrupt they are?"Ncube added that the Foundation was going through a mourning period but will deal with ZANU PF afterwards."Their consciences are seared. We will be civil for now, sifelwe.DD is no sellout by any standard. It is them that sold the country and pocketed the money. It is them that have succumbed to greed, selfishness and have reversed the gains that DD fought for. Sizalisotha not too long from today..."