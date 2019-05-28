Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

News / National

by Staff reporter

This heading in @ChronicleZim is a shameful distortion of what I said. I in fact said the direct opposite - that ZANUPF can't fix the mess they've created. I wouldn't have agreed to serve as TG under @nelsonchamisa if I didn't have absolute faith in his capacity to lead #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/PK7Nxjd0lE — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) May 29, 2019

The new MDC Treasurer General David Coltart has described as a distortion of what he said. The Chronicle article suggested that Coltart had said that Chamisa had no capacity to lead.Coltart had called upon the citizenry to lower their expectations both nationally and in the MDC saying that problems grounding Zimbabwe were deep-rooted hence would need a lot of determination.The former Education minister said that if Chamisa would become the president of Zimbabwe soon, he would not be able to turn fortunes around within a very limited space of time.Posting on Twitter, Coltart said: