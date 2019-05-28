Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The new MDC Treasurer General David Coltart has described as a distortion of what he said. The Chronicle article suggested that Coltart had said that Chamisa had no capacity to lead.

Coltart had called upon the citizenry to lower their expectations both nationally and in the MDC saying that problems grounding Zimbabwe were deep-rooted hence would need a lot of determination.

The former Education minister said that if Chamisa would become the president of Zimbabwe soon, he would not be able to turn fortunes around within a very limited space of time.

Posting on Twitter, Coltart said:



Source - zimbabwemail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsered Post)

36 mins ago | 138 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

1 hr ago | 575 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

2 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

2 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 748 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

2 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

3 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1662 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

3 hrs ago | 3157 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 2119 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 4572 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

5 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

5 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

5 hrs ago | 1267 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

5 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

5 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

5 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

5 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

5 hrs ago | 640 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

6 hrs ago | 728 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

8 hrs ago | 7367 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

8 hrs ago | 8562 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

14 hrs ago | 10558 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

17 hrs ago | 9020 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

17 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

17 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

17 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

19 hrs ago | 5628 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

19 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

20 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5542 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

21 hrs ago | 1448 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days