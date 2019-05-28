Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 secs ago | Views
ZUPCO buses were ground to a halt in Harare on Wednesday after garages ran out fuel. A video that has circulated on the internet shows the buses stranded at a fuel garage.

The person who is taking the video  is heard saying people are stranded waiting for  the buses to come and ferry them to their different destinations.

Ex-MDC youth leader Shephard Dube said the Mnangagwa government was bound to fail when it initiated the idea.

"It was inevitable at the moment when it was introduced that it was bound to fail. You cannot  promise what you can't deliver. I can bet to you that even the people who initiated this ZUPCO thing expected it to fail.

"Zimbabwe is now being run like a ponzi scheme. It is no difference to the devil promising to take you to heaven."Dube said.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

