Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

An elaborate plot to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa starting from June has been unearthed by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).In a document that was leaked to this publication by a CIO official based in Kwekwe, there is a multi pronged operation being plotted by enemies of President Mnangagwa which is set to be unrolled from June till he is ousted from power.The document whose origin has been alleged to be the f action of ZANU PF aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has a three point plan to be unleashed towards achieving a post-Mnangagwa era.The document outlines the plot as follows:1. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done enough economic blunders which have infuriated Zimbabweans. The opposition and/or civic society organisations will be forced to mobilise and demonstrate against him. The faction which is composed of highly trained serving officers and disgruntled National Youth Service members will seamlessly become part of the protests and cause more damage to Mnangagwa through bombings of shops, trains and public vehicles. The net effect will be an official crackdown on citizens which should reach a stage where it is labelled crime against humanity.2. The faction is committed to mobilising ZANU PF members of parliament and opposition members both in lower and upper house to push for a motion of no confidence/ impeachment against President Mnangagwa. The motion will be moved by an opposition member and will be backed by ZANU PF MPs.3. The third and last option according to the document is to put pressure on President Mnangagwa through international lobbying to concede to a mediated negotiation with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa which shall lead to a power sharing arrangement. The faction says it will use the outcome as a means to lobby for the removal of Mnangagwa by the Central Committee and endorsed by an extraordinary Congress by 2020 citing weakness and failure to represent the party according to the dictates of the party constitution.