Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
An elaborate plot to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa starting from June has been unearthed by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

In a document that was leaked to this publication by a CIO official based in Kwekwe, there is a multi pronged operation being plotted by enemies of President Mnangagwa which is set to be unrolled from June till he is ousted from power.

The document whose origin has been alleged to be the f action of ZANU PF aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has a three point plan to be unleashed towards achieving a post-Mnangagwa era.

The document outlines the plot as follows:

1.    President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done enough economic blunders which have infuriated Zimbabweans. The opposition and/or civic society organisations will be forced to mobilise and demonstrate against him. The faction which is composed of highly trained serving officers and disgruntled National Youth Service members will seamlessly become part of the protests and cause more damage to Mnangagwa through bombings of shops, trains and public vehicles. The net effect will be an official crackdown on citizens which should reach a stage where it is labelled crime against humanity.

2.    The faction is committed to mobilising ZANU PF members of parliament and opposition members both in lower and upper house to push for a motion of no confidence/ impeachment against President Mnangagwa. The motion will be moved by an opposition member and will be backed by ZANU PF MPs.

3.    The third and last option according to the document is to put pressure on President Mnangagwa through international lobbying to concede to a mediated negotiation with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa which shall lead to a power sharing arrangement. The faction says it will use the outcome as a means to lobby for the removal of Mnangagwa by the Central Committee and endorsed by an extraordinary Congress by 2020 citing weakness and failure to represent the party according to the dictates of the party constitution.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: King Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

7 mins ago | 8 Views

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 531 Views

The death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - A fiting tribute to an enigma

55 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC statement on Congress business

60 mins ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF stance on Dabengwa correct

1 hr ago | 668 Views

The scourge of greedy political businesspeople

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

1 hr ago | 272 Views

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

1 hr ago | 716 Views

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsored Post)

3 hrs ago | 1534 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

4 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

5 hrs ago | 6693 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

6 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

6 hrs ago | 4292 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

6 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

6 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 2699 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

6 hrs ago | 6098 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 3528 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 6930 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

8 hrs ago | 4559 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

9 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

9 hrs ago | 1502 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

9 hrs ago | 401 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

9 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

9 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

9 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

9 hrs ago | 1440 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

9 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

9 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

9 hrs ago | 797 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

9 hrs ago | 823 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

9 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

9 hrs ago | 390 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 865 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 920 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

9 hrs ago | 929 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

9 hrs ago | 1263 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

11 hrs ago | 8173 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

12 hrs ago | 9410 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

17 hrs ago | 11109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days