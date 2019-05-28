Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Self-styled Communications strategist William Mutumanje says the Ian Smith's Rhodesian government was better that than the current Emmerson Mnangagwa administration in terms of caring for its young people.

In an emotive tweet on Thursday Mutumanje said, We are at the beginning of creating the most disempowered generation of young people since colonialism. NEVER in the history of Zimbabwe has a government cared so little about the possibilities of its youth. Crazy that the Rhodesians did more for black youth than this government, that's a fact!"

Mutumanje has of late been having outbursts about the government although during the bloody coup in November 2017 he was one of the people that were at the forefront of supporting it.

Recently Mutumanje warned Mnangagwa that if he does not fire his advisors people are going to fire him.

"I was really enjoying time away from politics but WTF are the President's advisors advising him? If you don't start firing your advisors it is you we are going to fire. Fuel increase is here to stay & it will be followed by all other prices."  He said. "The reason stations are not pouring is administrative, ZIMRA can't effect the new duty without an SI. So for now you wait in line till ZIMRA gets the SI that allows systems to change. How should you be feeling right now? Exactly how you are feeling right now. That feeling will lead us to the solution. When one problem is fixed, a new one is created, tinchingodaro tinchingodaro! New F* disaster. Chaora chinhu ichi! Nyana's don't even want to f*ck now, their government is f*cking them every day."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days