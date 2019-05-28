Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 secs ago | Views
Zambian Prophet Emmanuel Chibanga has prophesied that the military will soon move in to join the masses and dethrone President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Prophet gives the following prophecy:

God has shown me something terrible in Zimbabwe and I want us to pray for the nation of Zimbabwe. God is showing me that the sitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa as happy as he is I am seeing him surrounded by terrible enemies.

He is called the crocodile, Think of anything that can eat crocodile. I saw a mighty uprising in Zimbabwe and his own people decided to rise against him. God has shown me that as we are moving forward the nation will get into problems.

The people that are surrounding the President, that are saluting him they will turn against him. A young man that God has anointed is the one destined to take Zimbabwe to greater heights.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

