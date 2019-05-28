PHOTOS: King Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Friends of Dumiso Dabengwa held a memorial service of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.The South Africa memorial Service was aimed at celebrating the life and times of Dr Dabengwa.Those who were present at the service included one of the claimants to the Ndebele throne King Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo, members of the ANC, Umkhonto weSizwe veterans, ZAPU, Zimbabwe Communist Party and the Luthuli detachment.The event resolved to erect a memorial at the battle site of Hwangwe-Sipolilo battle.A huge memorial is expected to be held at White City Stadium on Friday.