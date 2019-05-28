Oscar Pambuka now a Prophet

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Veteran journalist Oscar Pambuka has announced that he is now a Prophet and would be conducting his first service this coming Sunday.In a Facebook post on Thursday Pambuka said, "Meet Prophet Pambuka. My first ever service is on this Sunday in Houghton Park."Some were asking me the name of the ministry. Its called Oscar Pambuka Ministries. Come and see the power of God at work. Bring all the sick and afflicted."Pambuka is out on bail bending appeal on a matter that he connived with ZANU PF member Psychology Mazivisa to defraud ZESA holdings funds through a botched advertising deal.