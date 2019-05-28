News / National
SB Moyo's wife takes charge at ZACC
President Mnangagwa has sworn-in Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) Commission at a brief ceremony held at State House today.
Justice Matanda-Moyo is expected to give fresh impetus to the nation's drive to eradicate the scourge that has assumed epidemic proportions across the country's economic sectors.
President Mnangagwa is pictured with Justice Matanda-Moyo during a photo session soon after the swearing-in ceremony.
More to follow.....
