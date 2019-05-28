SB Moyo's wife takes charge at ZACC

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn-in Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) Commission at a brief ceremony held at State House today.President Mnangagwa is pictured with Justice Matanda-Moyo during a photo session soon after the swearing-in ceremony.Justice Matanda-Moyo is expected to give fresh impetus to the nation's drive to eradicate the scourge that has assumed epidemic proportions across the country's economic sectors.More to follow.....