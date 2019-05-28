Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa claims that days of cartels over

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says corruption in form of either act of commission or omission by government officials will not be tolerated, declaring that days of cartels are over.

He said this at the launch of Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) this Thursday morning.

"Corruption will not be condoned. Let's turn a new leaf and build a prosperous Zimbabwe." asserts President Mnangagwa as he declares PRAZ officially launched…….Let me reiterate that ethical behavior in procurement is paramount. This must never be taken lightly. Board of directors must know of their fiduciary duties," he said.

The President highlighted that he is also aware of some departments that are grossly increasing prices of essential capital goods, saying his government will not tolerate such filthy, criminal and greedy tendencies.

"It is disheartening that purchases had been characterized by inflation of prices and other malpractices like doubling costs for self-serving objectives. I am aware that some Government officials would [also] inflate figures. That should stop. I challenge PRAZ to effectively carry out its mandate, play its mandate in a way that inspires confidence," said President Mnangagwa.

"I am aware that PRAZ does not have teeth. We will give you the teeth. It will not be acceptable for there to be bottlenecks caused by PRAZ. PRAZ must always supervise entities below it," the President added.

He then handed over a donation of 175 desktop computers to the procurement entity, saying through an electronic procurement system, gone are the days when a project would go for one year in the office of PRAZ.

"If a project is approved or not that should be made clear in order to chat the way forward. The days of cartels are over," declared President Mnangagwa.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said the establishment of PRAZ was supported by World Bank to the tune of a US$2 million grant, an indictment that re-engagement efforts by President Mnangagwa were paying off.

PRAZ Board Chairperson, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba said s public procurement is one of the activities most vulnerable to corruption due to the volume of transactions and the financial interests at stake.

Mrs Nyemba added that her board is happy that the law empowers the authority to investigate corrupt entities and individuals, and making corruption a punishable offense.

Source - zbc

