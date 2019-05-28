Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's antics are divisive, cries Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Youth League has urged Zimbabweans not to buy into the divisive antics of MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa who was defeated in the 2018 elections and will continue to seek relevance until 2023.

Speaking at the Mazowe Central Constituency 2018 election victory celebrations, Zanu-PF Secretary for the Youth League, Pupurai Togarepi said no one will stand against President Mnangagwa's vision and succeed under the watch of the youth league.

"I engaged some MDC MPs at Parliament where we meet and asked why they refuse to accept defeat and they said they have no problem except Chamisa who is seeking a job. Don't listen to Chamisa, he was beaten and in a democracy, a loss by one vote is a loss. He will continue seeking relevance until 2023," Togarepi said.

Mazowe Central legislator, Sydney Chidamba, who hosted the celebrations, chronicled developmental projects in the constituency, including the installation of centre pivots donated by the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa.

"I want to thank you for your votes, it was not easy. Guest of honour, you may think we had the lowest number of votes but we actually think we had the biggest victory because there was a lot of opposition activity," Chidamba said.

The victory celebrations were also attended by Politburo members Kenneth Musanhi and Munyaradzi Machacha, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsiti Gezi, Senators Chenhamo Chimutengwende and Angeline Tongogara, among other dignitaries.

Source - zbc

