Ministry of lands now charging in US Dollars

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Ministry of lands, agriculture, water, climate and rural resettlement has announced that from the effect of 29 May it is now charging in US Dollars for all its goods and services.A notice by the ministry says, "Please be advised that charge of goods and services is now in United States Dollars or the prevailing interbank rate."The move by a government ministry has been interpreted as a plan by government to re-dollarize the economy since the local currency is losing value.