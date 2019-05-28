Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe owes foreign fuel suppliers $200 million

by Reuters
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe owes foreign fuel suppliers, including Glencore, Total and Trafigura $200 million, which has made new imports difficult as companies require cash upfront, the energy minister and central bank governor said on Thursday.

Zimbabwe has experienced fuel shortages since September, forcing motorists to queue for hours to fill up.

The southern African nation has also been hit by rolling power cuts for two weeks due to low generating capacity, angering residents that are grappling with economic hardship.

Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does dental care differ in Zimbabwe to the UK?

32 mins ago | 66 Views

'Bring Warriors to Bulawayo'

59 mins ago | 217 Views

Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended after fraud probe

60 mins ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe pilot's bail bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Ministry of lands now charging in US Dollars

2 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mutsvangwa son's illegal forex business raided, 4 cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Chamisa's antics are divisive, cries Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Mnangagwa claims that days of cartels over

3 hrs ago | 1354 Views

SB Moyo's wife takes charge at ZACC

3 hrs ago | 821 Views

Oscar Pambuka now a Prophet

3 hrs ago | 1820 Views

PHOTOS: Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

3 hrs ago | 1886 Views

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5560 Views

The death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - A fiting tribute to an enigma

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

MDC statement on Congress business

4 hrs ago | 736 Views

Zanu-PF stance on Dabengwa correct

4 hrs ago | 2399 Views

The scourge of greedy political businesspeople

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

4 hrs ago | 689 Views

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

4 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsored Post)

6 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

6 hrs ago | 10294 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

7 hrs ago | 4294 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

9 hrs ago | 7879 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

9 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

9 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

9 hrs ago | 5246 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

9 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

9 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 3027 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

9 hrs ago | 7067 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

9 hrs ago | 3838 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 7806 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

12 hrs ago | 4703 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

12 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1566 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

12 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

12 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

12 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

12 hrs ago | 1532 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

12 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

12 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

12 hrs ago | 869 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

12 hrs ago | 909 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

12 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

12 hrs ago | 907 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

12 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days