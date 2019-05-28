Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Bring Warriors to Bulawayo'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIFA has been urged to look on the bright and use the opportunity presented by the banning of the National Sports Stadium by Caf to bring the next Caf sanctioned Warriors to Bulawayo.

Former Zifa vice president, Omega Sibanda said the ban imposed by Caf is a blessing in disguise for the city as it should push Zifa to bring the next Warriors match to Barbourfields.

He said it was critical for the Warriors to play all over the country but acknowledged infrastructure was a hindrance in some areas.

Zifa was sanctioned by the Caf Disciplinary Board last week in terms of Caf Statutes and Regulations and Articles 82, 83.1 and 151 of the Caf Disciplinary Code for crowd trouble that took place at the giant stadium in March.

Caf barred Zifa from using the NSS for the next two official home matches following the chaos that led to loss of life and injuries at the giant stadium, however, one match from the sanctions has been suspended in the event that a similar incident does not occur during the next 12 months.

"I think the ruling should give Zifa some time to introspect and see how they can ensure incident free games. It is also an opportunity to bring the Warriors to Bulawayo and also begin a process of spreading national teams' games to all parts of the country.

"During my tenure we brought Cosafa to Bulawayo as a way of spreading the games but obviously the challenge is infrastructure as most stadiums do not meet the standards to host matches of such magnitude," said Sibanda.

He said it was critical for Zifa to introspect on the crowd trouble that took place at the NSS and led to loss of life adding flawless organisation was critical for such games.

Sibanda said national teams should rotate venues to give all football fans across the country the chance to see their stars in action instead of only hearing them over the radio.

"It is also an opportunity for Government and local authorities to start renovating sporting infrastructure all over the country to ensure sports tourism is promoted as it cannot take place without the requisite stadiums. Tourist resorts such as Victoria Falls and Kariba need stadiums that meet international standard.

"Companies also need to partner local authorities and build or renovate stadiums in exchange for naming rights and under build operate transfer modalities," he said.

Barbourfields and Mandava are the other two stadiums have been approved by Caf to host international matches. Glitches on Zifa's electronic ticketing system saw fans pushing to gain entry into the stadium with kickoff a few minutes away in the final Afcon qualifier on March 24 against Congo-Brazzaville leading to the death of one supporter, Egna Nyamadzawo, and injuries to several others.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does dental care differ in Zimbabwe to the UK?

34 mins ago | 69 Views

Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended after fraud probe

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe pilot's bail bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe owes foreign fuel suppliers $200 million

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Ministry of lands now charging in US Dollars

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mutsvangwa son's illegal forex business raided, 4 cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Chamisa's antics are divisive, cries Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Mnangagwa claims that days of cartels over

3 hrs ago | 1362 Views

SB Moyo's wife takes charge at ZACC

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

Oscar Pambuka now a Prophet

3 hrs ago | 1825 Views

PHOTOS: Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

3 hrs ago | 1889 Views

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5594 Views

The death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - A fiting tribute to an enigma

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

MDC statement on Congress business

4 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zanu-PF stance on Dabengwa correct

4 hrs ago | 2412 Views

The scourge of greedy political businesspeople

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

4 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsored Post)

6 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

6 hrs ago | 10319 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

8 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

9 hrs ago | 7886 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

9 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

9 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

9 hrs ago | 5252 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

9 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

9 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 3029 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

9 hrs ago | 7069 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

9 hrs ago | 3838 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 7811 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

12 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

12 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1566 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

12 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

12 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

12 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

12 hrs ago | 1533 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

12 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

12 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

12 hrs ago | 869 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

12 hrs ago | 909 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

12 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

12 hrs ago | 907 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

12 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days