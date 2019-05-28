Latest News Editor's Choice


Nelson Chamisa attacked

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A self-styled Bulawayo Pastor Anglistone Themba Sibanda has come out guns blazing against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for his statements that he will unleash a program of action against ZANU PF.

Addressing a press conference this week Sibanda said, "Nelson Chamisa has been threatening that citizens must rise up against the government of President Mnangagwa. If he wants war he must resign from being a Pastor and go to Syria."

The statement by Sibanda invited the fury of social media users who accused the pastor of being used by ZANU PF..

Bulawayo South losing MP candidate Josphat Ngulube said, "This is Nonsense being uttered by a failed Pastor , politician and activist. Anglistone is now a ZANU PF mouth piece same person who claim to be a human rights defender. He is used in Matabeleland to cleanse Mnangagwa. Anglistone is a jack of all trades but a master of none. If he is a real pastor not bogus one he should condemn ZANU PF and Mnangagwa for making Zimbabweans to suffer like this! Demonstration is in our constitution because it's a way of telling these cunts that we are suffering and we have been reduced to mere beggars. Pastor enjoy ZANU PF money and shut up."

Other users accused Sibanda of selling his soul to ZANU PF because he became broke after separating with his wife and the subsequent marital scandals that were widely reported.

Watch Sibanda below:



Source - Byo24News

