Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel firms to lose licences

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
Mystery surrounds the distribution of fuel in Zimbabwe after authorities have established that while enough money has been availed for players to procure the product, it has not been channelled to the market resulting in incessant countrywide shortages.

It has also emerged that for the month of June, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) released letters of credit for the acqusition of some 170 million litres against a national requirement of 140 million, raising serious questions about the leakages in the industry.

This came out after Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya met fuel players in Harare yesterday and told them that new measures to curtail leakages in the fuel supply system will be instituted.

Among the measures will be the renewal of licences half yearly and cancellation of operating licences for those who flout procedure. Minister Chasi later appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Power Development.

He said the measures were expected to instill discipline in industry players and plug leakages amid indications that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has made provision to acquire 170 million litres of fuel for next month against a requirement of 130 million litres.

"I was in a meeting with players from the fuel industry and this is the second time that I am meeting them since I was appointed. The meeting was occasioned by the queues that we are seeing at the service stations throughout the country.

"The meeting was attended by the Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya and his staff and I made it very clear that licences are issued when the regulator is satisfied that it's in the national interest. And so when people begin to misbehave, as we understand from the public because I have been inundated by many complaints from the public, we act," he said.

Minister Chasi added, "Some say that when fuel is delivered, only a few people are served then they are told that fuel is finished when it's evidently clear that the fuel was there. There has also been instances where service stations refuse certain types of payments, insisting on US dollars.  

"This has occasioned untold suffering on the driving public and as Government we are there to protect the national interests. We are there to make sure that fuel is distributed rationally throughout the country."  

He said he made it very clear during the meeting that this strong element of dishonesty will not be tolerated by Government.

"We have agreed with the industry that all service stations will be wet today (yesterday). So we are expecting that there will be some movements, significant movement around the issue of availability of fuel.

"I also mentioned that I have just completed work on regulations around penalties for misbehaviour and those regulations will be sent to the Attorney General for examination and finalisation. We expect them to come into force pretty soon. We need order in this industry.

"I pointed that in order to enhance availability of information to the public, I will be publicising, who received what amount of fuel and when, so there is nowhere to hide.

"I also remind them that their licences will be due for renewal in six months. So when that time comes we will look at the conduct and behaviour of each player and it's our right as Government not to renew licences of entities run by devious people."

Minister Chasi also indicated that they had set up task forces to investigate misconduct by some service stations that are responsible for diverting fuel to the parallel market.

"We learnt that depots are also part of the cause of the problem, fuel is escaping through those depots and we are going to investigate on that," he told the Parly committee after he had been asked what he was doing to end fuel queues.

Dr Mangudya told the same committee that investigations were necessary since the country was procuring more than enough fuel every month.

"As of now we have letters of credit worth 170 million litres of fuel for the coming month against 130 million litres required by the nation for the same period," he said.

He assured the committee that the central bank will always avail funds to procure adequate fuel every month.  On fuel pricing, Minister Chasi said the industry pointed out that there was instability in terms of some of the templates that were being used to determine fuel prices.

"I have asked them to go and develop that position, giving us facts and figures. We are due to meet them the week after next, on Thursday so that we can develop the issue they have raised.

"The governor was able to demonstrate to the industry that people accessed money to bring in certain levels of fuel and that there is fuel. This why we are saying the queues must begin to move without delay," he said.

Minister Chasi said the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) last week announced the fuel price and it had not changed. Last week ZERA gazetted new maximum retail prices of fuel reflecting average increases of 46 percent for blend petrol and 49 percent for diesel.

ZERA said the new prices were premised on the interbank market rate and will see a litre of blend petrol (E10) retailing at $4,97 while diesel will sell at $4,89 per litre.

ZERA said the new prices were in line with measures taken by the RBZ on fuel procurement, now based on the ruling exchange rate on interbank market where oil marketers now obtain forex to import fuel.

The country has been facing intermittent fuel shortages as a result of a shortage of foreign currency and activities of dealers who are working in connivance with people in the fuel industry especially attendants who have been accused of diverting fuel to the black market.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Millers reject forex sales, cap profit margins

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

1 min ago | 0 Views

The entire cabinet must be reshuffled for the good of Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 88 Views

Top 15 Robert Mugabe's killing methods

31 mins ago | 352 Views

Nelson Chamisa attacked

46 mins ago | 659 Views

Funding Africa's infrastructure gap

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

How does dental care differ in Zimbabwe to the UK?

12 hrs ago | 1186 Views

'Bring Warriors to Bulawayo'

13 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended after fraud probe

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Zimbabwe pilot's bail bid hits snag

13 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Zimbabwe owes foreign fuel suppliers $200 million

13 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Ministry of lands now charging in US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 5106 Views

Mutsvangwa son's illegal forex business raided, 4 cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 5504 Views

Chamisa's antics are divisive, cries Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Mnangagwa claims that days of cartels over

14 hrs ago | 2196 Views

SB Moyo's wife takes charge at ZACC

14 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Oscar Pambuka now a Prophet

14 hrs ago | 3304 Views

PHOTOS: Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

15 hrs ago | 3572 Views

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 10953 Views

The death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - A fiting tribute to an enigma

16 hrs ago | 1003 Views

MDC statement on Congress business

16 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zanu-PF stance on Dabengwa correct

16 hrs ago | 4165 Views

The scourge of greedy political businesspeople

16 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

16 hrs ago | 970 Views

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

16 hrs ago | 4836 Views

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsored Post)

17 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

18 hrs ago | 13271 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

19 hrs ago | 4835 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

20 hrs ago | 9107 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

20 hrs ago | 3399 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

21 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

21 hrs ago | 6301 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

21 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

21 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 3405 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

21 hrs ago | 7931 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

21 hrs ago | 4200 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 9018 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

23 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

23 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

23 hrs ago | 1679 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

23 hrs ago | 429 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

23 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

23 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

23 hrs ago | 2757 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

23 hrs ago | 1714 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

23 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

24 hrs ago | 1822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days