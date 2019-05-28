Zimsec issues warning on fake exam papers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has said members of the public must guard against fraudsters selling fake examination papers ahead of the 2019 June public examinations that start on Monday.The examination body said both the 2019 Advanced and Ordinary Level June examinations are set to start on Monday next week and will run until June 26. In a statement, Zimsec said the public must avoid being misled by people who alter old examination papers and sell them as current question papers."We wish to let the nation aware of some people who change dates on old examination papers and sell these as current question papers on the WhatsApp platform. Guard yourselves against these people," said Zimsec.The examinations body said it will continue to protect and uphold the credibility and integrity of public examinations for the benefit of the nation. It said it will deal with anyone involved in unethical practices. "Stakeholders have the ability to ensure that examinations malpractice is stopped."The Zimsec regulations are clear that any candidate found guilty of breaching examination regulations will have their results either withheld pending an investigation or nullification," said Zimsec.The examination body encouraged people to report any incidences of examination malpractice, unethical business practices and corruption through its fraud and ethics hotline as well as its email or WhatsApp number 0772148786.Zimsec said all candidates must ensure that they attend examination sessions on time and follow the timetables that are stated on their examination entry statements. During last year's November public examinations, there were fake papers that were being sold on the streets for up to RTGS$50 per copy.Zimsec then called upon the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, school heads, cluster centres, invigilators, candidates and the general public to join hands in reporting fraudsters.Teacher associations also deployed individuals to investigate and establish the specific exam papers that were circulating.