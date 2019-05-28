Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

11 buses for Dabengwa memorial service

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have been urged to give national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa a befitting send-off by turning up in their numbers for a memorial service to be held in his honour at White City Stadium today.

The service is expected to start at 9AM before his burial tomorrow in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North. Government has provided 11 buses to ferry residents who intend to attend the memorial service.

Dr Dabengwa died last week on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya, while en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been taken for medical treatment.

He was 79 and died following a liver related illness that started last year in November.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Bulawayo Judith Ncube yesterday said all solidarity messages will be delivered today at White City Stadium as tomorrow's burial proceedings will be confined to a State programme.

"Tomorrow's memorial service will be mainly controlled by the family. It's a memorial service that we expect to be very big considering Dr Dabengwa's stature. Those wishing to deliver solidarity messages are expected to speak tomorrow. However, on Saturday, it will be a burial service and we all know that in the burial of a national hero, it's a closed programme where only the family speaks before the President delivers his speech," said Ncube.

She said members of the public that intend to share their memories on Dr Dabengwa would be advised to do so at today's memorial service at White City Stadium.

"So tomorrow (today) those who want to deliver solidarity messages, would be their day. We want to encourage those who will attend the memorial service to be at their best behaviour. We should respect Dr Dabengwa. We are what we are because of his contributions to the nation. We need to give him a huge send-off and I encourage members of the public to come in their numbers for the service. The gates at White City will be opened as early as 8AM," she said.

Dr Dabengwa's younger brother, Mr Jabu Dabengwa, said after the memorial service, the national hero's body will lie in state at his home in Fourwinds suburb before they proceed for burial tomorrow morning.

"Most of the speeches by members of the public among other organisations will be delivered at the memorial service at White City Stadium. In Ntabazinduna where most of our relatives are based, the burial proceedings will follow what is done in the burial of other national heroes. There will be a family speaker and a Government representative. But we have also made a special request that our visitors from South Africa, members from African National Congress (ANC) and Umkhonto WeSizwe could deliver they solidarity messages during the burial as they will only be in the country on Saturday," said Mr Dabengwa.

Bulawayo Provincial Information Officer Mr Farai Makuvaza said 11 buses would pick up residents who intend to attend the memorial service. He said buses are expected to pick up residents as early as 7AM.

Some of the pick-up points include Mhlahlandlela Government Complex for ward 1, 4, 5 and 6 residents while residents from Ward 2 will be picked from Richmond Spar, Castle Arms, Trenance Hall, Cabatsha, Queens Park West and in Ward 3 residents will be picked from Imbizo Barracks, Fairbridge Bus Stop, Mahatshula and Glengary.

In Ward 7, 8, 9 and 12 a bus will pick passengers at Makokoba's Efusini, Barbourfields Stadium, Thorngrove Shopping Centre, NocZim, D-Square, Mpopoma High School, Information Centre and Njube Police Station while those living in ward 10, 11, 14 will be picked up from Zothile Shopping Centre, Nhliziyo Shopping Centre, War Vets Office, Entumbane Spar, Emakhandeni, Hall, Woza Shopping Centre, Maunga, New Lobengula Bus Terminus.  

For ward 16 and 17 residents their pick up points are Beit Hall, Emangcwabeni Turn, koMaplanka, Magwegwe North Bus Terminus, Lobengula West Turn, Gwabalanda Turn Off while Ward 17, 19 and 27 residents will get free transport in Old Pumula Terminus, Pumula Clinic, Pumula North Terminus, Pumula South Bus Terminus, Intemba Bus Stop, St Peters School, Mazwi Village, Robert Sinyoka School and Methodist Village.

Ward 20, 22, 23 residents will be picked from Tshabalala Garage, Sekusile, Queen Elizabeth Kiosk, Maqhawe Clinic, Nkulumane 12 Bus Terminus, Munyoro Shopping Centre, Manemo Shopping Centre and Bullet Shopping Centre while for Ward 21, 24, 25 dwellers they will be picked at Nketa 7 terminus, Nketa 9 Shopping Centre, Emganwini Flea Market, Khanyisa Shopping Centre, Bumby Lodge, Nketa High School, Nketa Garage, Nkulumane High School, Sidojiwe West Gate, Mbundane SDA Church, Esibhoraneni and Terminus.  

For Cowdray Park's ward 28 residents they will be picked at Emagetsini, Cowdray Park Terminus, Fly-Over Garikai Houses, Caravan Bus Stop, Booster Empompini, Esigodweni, TM, Sign Post while those staying in Ward 18 and 29 will be picked from Magwegwe West Terminus, Pats Hardware/Mabhodoko, Konron, Mountain view, Old Magwegwe Terminus and Caltex Garage.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt committed to opening up airwaves

24 secs ago | 0 Views

'Exchange rate won't determine salaries'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimsec issues warning on fake exam papers

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Millers reject forex sales, cap profit margins

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Fuel firms to lose licences

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

6 mins ago | 5 Views

The entire cabinet must be reshuffled for the good of Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 119 Views

Top 15 Robert Mugabe's killing methods

35 mins ago | 482 Views

Nelson Chamisa attacked

51 mins ago | 835 Views

Funding Africa's infrastructure gap

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

How does dental care differ in Zimbabwe to the UK?

12 hrs ago | 1199 Views

'Bring Warriors to Bulawayo'

13 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended after fraud probe

13 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Zimbabwe pilot's bail bid hits snag

13 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Zimbabwe owes foreign fuel suppliers $200 million

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Ministry of lands now charging in US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 5155 Views

Mutsvangwa son's illegal forex business raided, 4 cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 5538 Views

Chamisa's antics are divisive, cries Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Mnangagwa claims that days of cartels over

14 hrs ago | 2208 Views

SB Moyo's wife takes charge at ZACC

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Oscar Pambuka now a Prophet

15 hrs ago | 3329 Views

PHOTOS: Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

15 hrs ago | 3592 Views

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 11014 Views

The death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - A fiting tribute to an enigma

16 hrs ago | 1010 Views

MDC statement on Congress business

16 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zanu-PF stance on Dabengwa correct

16 hrs ago | 4181 Views

The scourge of greedy political businesspeople

16 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

16 hrs ago | 976 Views

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

16 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsored Post)

17 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

18 hrs ago | 13302 Views

WATCH: ZUPCO buses stuck at a fuel garage

19 hrs ago | 4843 Views

Biti vs Mthuli: Transcript

20 hrs ago | 9120 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens to name, shame forex sharks

21 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Zimbabwe will develop with or without sanctions'

21 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Coltart backtracks on negative Chamisa remarks

21 hrs ago | 6314 Views

Dabengwa, one of the last of a dying breed

21 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Mnangagwa's govt readies itself for possible mass protests

21 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 3410 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

21 hrs ago | 7943 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

21 hrs ago | 4203 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 9029 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

23 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

23 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

23 hrs ago | 1683 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

23 hrs ago | 429 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

24 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

24 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

24 hrs ago | 2761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days