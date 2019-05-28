Latest News Editor's Choice


Madinda plots stage 5 load-shedding

by Staff reporter
AN upbeat Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has warned that ZPC Kariba will land at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday and find the Bulawayo giants on the ground after their coach Godfrey Tamirepi said his team had taken off, while Bosso were struggling in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Bosso registered their first win of the season last Sunday by pipping league debutants TelOne 1-0 through a solitary goal from Ray Lunga, while the electricity men, who took all six points from Highlanders last season, have registered five wins, a draw and three losses.

"Highlanders being Highlanders, they just failed to take off smoothly while our take off was okay. We have already taken off, we are in flight while they are yet to," said Tamirepi.

In response, Ndlovu said it was good that ZPC Kariba were already airborne.

"I am not sure whether he said that he has taken off prior to the games that he has played as he is saying to us that he has taken off, but if he has taken off it's fine. He has done so at his own time. Taking off means that you are going to land and (that) means he is going to land at Barbourfields Stadium and there, he is going to find Highlanders," said Ndlovu.

Tamirepi said they were fully aware that last week's win made the Highlanders' supporters believe that all was not lost and they were going to come for Sunday's match in numbers to cheer their team.

"We are, however, aware that they will be boosted by their first win and the supporters will come in numbers to cheer them on. What we need to do is to make sure Highlanders doesn't get to enjoy ball possession, which can spur their fans on, and we will do that by literally suffocating their strongest areas, which is the midfield and the strike-force because their strikers are pacey and dangerous, especially when in possession of the ball, and they have a very good midfield department," said Tamirepi.

He predicted an exciting brand of football, adding that they were coming to Bulawayo to collect maximum points. Last year ZPC Kariba beat Highlanders home and away, winning 2-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium and registering a 2-1 win at Barbourfields.

"It's really going to be an exciting game of football, which we obviously hope will see us getting maximum points," said Tamirepi, who revealed that he has a full squad for the encounter.

On the other hand Highlanders welcome back from injury defender Charlton Siamalonga.

Source - chronicle

