Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Black market rates to tumble'

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) top officials yesterday insisted that the parallel market rates will soon tumble because the current balance of RTGS dollars in circulation cannot sustain the prevailing exchange rates.

The local currency has been in free-fall since its introduction in February and subsequent policy pronouncements by monetary and fiscal authorities have done little to bolster confidence in the RTGS dollar.

With a limited supply of foreign currency on the official interbank market, business has turned to the black market to raise money for critical imports.
Central bank governor John Mangudya told Parliament that the value of RTGS dollars circulating in the country was $1, 6 billion.

He was speaking before the Gabbuza Joel Gabuza-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy where he disclosed that the problem in the country was to do with lack of confidence resulting in social media floating unsustainable parallel market rates of 8,2% to the US$.

"I do not believe that the value of RTGS balances we hold now can support the parallel market rates being floated of 6,5% resulting in people thinking that there is enough money for RTGS," Mangudya said.

"The question is who is pushing the exchange rate – who is that person who has those RTGS dollars for them to have the exchange rate going up, and the question is who has the abundance of RTGS dollars to drive the exchange rate?

"We have $1,6 billion in the RTGS dollar account and if you sell $400 million today it takes away all RTGS dollars — so who is that one so rich that they can move the rate?" Mangudya queried.

RBZ deputy governor, Kupukile Mlambo, also told delegates attending a Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) annual general meeting yesterday that the market would soon cool down.

"When I look at RTGS balances the RBZ has vis-a-vis the demand of forex, there is a mismatch. The demand for forex must be backed by RTGS and we do not have enough RTGS to buy that forex. My question is: How much forex do we need in this economy? The black market rate is not sustainable at that rate of US$1:ZWL$8. We can actually buy all the existing RTGS with the current forex we have in this market".

Mlambo denied speculative reports that the RBZ was buying forex on the black market.

"It is really speculation, but there are people with big pockets who are doing that," he said.

Mlambo said the gap between the interbank and parallel market would narrow overtime.

The deputy RBZ governor said that the first drawdown of a US$500 million facility put in place to support the interbank market was done on May 21, adding that depending on the market reaction another drawdown could be done this week as efforts to stabilise the interbank market continues.

"We will also put in place a monetary policy framework, initially targeting base money to make sure that it does not grow," he said

According to central bank data, Zimbabwe's annual broad money supply increased by 30% to $9,85 billion in January from $7,54 billion last year, despite efforts by government to keep a
lid on money supply in order to lower inflationary pressures in the market.

Mangudya also quashed suggestions that the country should dollarise, saying it would be difficult to do so.

"The major challenge in the economy is indiscipline — it is not about RTGS dollar or US$ — we need to exorcise the demon of indiscipline."

Zvimba North MP Marian Chombo then asked Mangudya to explain issues of confidence saying that it was caused by the fact that people who opened nostro accounts could not withdraw their money when they needed it.

"If the governor is saying to us that he does not even know who is holding the $1,6 billion RTGS dollars in the market which is fuelling the black market, then who is supposed to solve the problems?

We are supposed to look up to you. Go to the streets right now you will see dealers with new $5 bond notes floating but when one goes to the bank, they cannot access money," Chombo charged.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Imports disappoint Dembare

1 min ago | 0 Views

Army boss up for rations theft

1 min ago | 0 Views

Cops steal US$11 000 from money changer

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Prison officers nabbed over theft of inmates' rations

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare seeks to evict 185 families

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Vandals uproot power-lines, rail tracks, ship them to Harare for resale

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Sadc dignitaries to grace Dabengwa burial

4 mins ago | 16 Views

Gwanda steps up its bid for city status

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Kariba left with 3 months' power supply

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa aligned ZCTU pressures Mnangagwa into negotiations

7 mins ago | 27 Views

AfricaBet dragged to court over payout

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's Polad needs gravitas

8 mins ago | 9 Views

First 'Zimbabwe shutdown' after MDC Congress flops

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Mpilo requires an additional 82 doctors

11 mins ago | 6 Views

From KoBulawayo to Bulawayo @ 125

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Madinda plots stage 5 load-shedding

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's govt committed to opening up airwaves

13 mins ago | 9 Views

11 buses for Dabengwa memorial service

14 mins ago | 15 Views

'Exchange rate won't determine salaries'

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimsec issues warning on fake exam papers

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Millers reject forex sales, cap profit margins

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Fuel firms to lose licences

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

18 mins ago | 22 Views

The entire cabinet must be reshuffled for the good of Zimbabwe

37 mins ago | 229 Views

Top 15 Robert Mugabe's killing methods

48 mins ago | 801 Views

Nelson Chamisa attacked

1 hr ago | 1412 Views

Funding Africa's infrastructure gap

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

How does dental care differ in Zimbabwe to the UK?

12 hrs ago | 1226 Views

'Bring Warriors to Bulawayo'

13 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended after fraud probe

13 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe pilot's bail bid hits snag

13 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Zimbabwe owes foreign fuel suppliers $200 million

13 hrs ago | 2392 Views

Ministry of lands now charging in US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 5279 Views

Mutsvangwa son's illegal forex business raided, 4 cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 5650 Views

Chamisa's antics are divisive, cries Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Mnangagwa claims that days of cartels over

14 hrs ago | 2235 Views

SB Moyo's wife takes charge at ZACC

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Oscar Pambuka now a Prophet

15 hrs ago | 3415 Views

PHOTOS: Bulelani Khumalo attends Dabengwa's memorial

15 hrs ago | 3650 Views

PROPHECY: Army is going to remove Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 11179 Views

The death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - A fiting tribute to an enigma

16 hrs ago | 1023 Views

MDC statement on Congress business

16 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zanu-PF stance on Dabengwa correct

16 hrs ago | 4219 Views

The scourge of greedy political businesspeople

16 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chasi's solution to fuel shortage: free ultra-modern limo for No. 1 and povo must to buy bicycles

16 hrs ago | 995 Views

'Smith was better than Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

16 hrs ago | 4898 Views

Chicken and Beef for Sale - (Sponsored Post)

18 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Plot to oust Mnangagwa unearthed

18 hrs ago | 13380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days