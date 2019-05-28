Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man beaten to death over firewood

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago
Police in Goromonzi have arrested seven men who allegedly fatally assaulted a firewood poacher after he tried to recover his wheelbarrow which they had seized.

Innocent Mukazika (24), Like Makwamure (30), Trust Mupezeni (20), Joseph Mutumanji (18), Tafadzwa Phiri (17), Desire Muzhero (20) and Kudakwashe Domingos (22) all of Proton Farm in Goromonzi are currently facing murder charges following the death of Phillip Mushohwe (37) of Eastview in Harare whom they accused of poaching firewood.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and urged the public to desist from violence as well as taking the law into their own hands.

According to the police, on May 27, at around 5am, Mushohwe went to Mukazika’s homestead at Proton Farm intending to take back his wheelbarrow which was seized by the accused after he was caught poaching firewood.

Mukazika asked the deceased why he was at his homestead at such an hour resulting in an misunderstanding.

The deceased allegedly struck Mukazika on the arm with an axle before he shouted to his neighbours that a thief had attacked him.

Neighbours, including the other six suspects, came and started assaulting the deceased with iron bars and logs. Mukazika then took the deceased to Acturus Police Base where they reported that the deceased had stolen a goat.

Police, however, advised the now deceased to seek medication given his condition. At around 9am, Mushohwe died on his way to a nearby clinic. Mukazika was arrested before implicating his other six accomplices.

Source - newsday

