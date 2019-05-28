Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Biti destroyed Zimbabwe's ability to conduct its own monetary policy completely'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mtuli Ncube has said the monetary policy is a vital leg in Government's economic recovery efforts without which fiscal efforts alone are rather inadequate.

Monetary policy is how a central bank governs the supply of money and interest rates in an economy in order to influence output, employment and prices. On the contrary, fiscal policy entails the use of government revenue collection and expenditure to influence a country's economy.

Responding to a question in Parliament on why as a matter of policy there are no efforts to demonetise the RTGS dollar and the bond note, and revert to dollarisation and the regime of multiple currencies, Minister Ncube argued that adoption of the US dollar crippled the crucial monetary leg by side-lining the central bank's responsibilities, which is what the finance ministry has set out to rectify.

"What happened when the US dollar was adopted, basically as a de facto currency during the time that the Hon Member (Tendai Biti) was a minister, what he did is - he destroyed this country's ability to conduct its own monetary policy completely. So, the central bank was taken out of all monetary policy ability and what was left was fiscal policy only," he said.

Minister Ncube, however, believes for the country to fully discover its economic potential there is need for both the fiscal and monetary policy legs.

"So what we did on the 1st of October last year was to begin the process of restoring monetary policy as an additional tool in our tool box to deal with macro-economic issues," Minister Ncube said.

Apart from dollarisation depriving the central bank of its actual reason for existence, that is, to control money supply in the economy and issuing currency on behalf of the government, Minister Ncube pointed to the current hurdles in transacting with the US dollar, hurdles which most people are not aware of. He said the country has been facing challenges with transactions in US dollars where the country has "been refused supply of US dollars into the economy by certain banks that are complying with the United States sanctions".

Dollarisation as a tool to recalibrate the hyper-inflationary macro-economic environment was employed in 2009 during the GNU when Mr Biti was the Finance Minister.

His tenure presided over the multiple currency system that, however, rendered the central bank irrelevant as it could not deploy some of its responsibilities such issuing currency on behalf of the government as well as achieve price stability among others roles.

During that dollarisation era, reports say Government was using over US$300 million annually to import hard notes that were used for transaction, that intern were externalised.

Minister Ncube is of the view that the former Minister Biti rather welcomed the green back and concentrated more on rectifying the fiscal space at the expense of moving towards an own currency. He argued that there is need by the country to pursue its personal currency if economic recovery has to be a long-term phenomenon. It is for this reason the RTGS$ was introduced as the germinal point, he said.

"It is quite clear that we need to move towards having our own domestic unit account and the RTGS$ is the beginning of that.

"What is left now is for us to continue to fine tune the interbank market making it more efficient and also putting in place the micro institutions for making sure that monetary policy begins to work," he said.

Through the reserve bank, Government is currently seized with fine tuning the foreign exchange market and last week announced new measures that are meant to buttress measures announced in the 2019 Monetary Policy Statement.

The new measures announced last week included the weaning off Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) from the 1:1 exchange rate for the procurement of fuel.

"The new position is necessary to promote the efficient use of foreign exchange and to minimise and guard against incidences of arbitrage within the economy."

The central bank also directed banks to effectively apply the willing-seller willing-buyer principle to ensure that the interbank foreign exchange market is reflective of market conditions.

"Similarly, banks should discontinue twinning arrangements for their customers as this undermines the efficient operation of the interbank foreign exchange market."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

47 mins ago | 206 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

25 mins ago | 98 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

47 mins ago | 206 Views

WATCH: Future Zimbabwe President speaks at Dabengwa memorial

51 mins ago | 909 Views

Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme

1 hr ago | 1066 Views

Mnangagwa's life in danger

1 hr ago | 1474 Views

Woes mount in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Zanu-PF has our Money!

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Dabengwa ranks high among the region's liberators, say SA Minister

2 hrs ago | 949 Views

Fresh push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

3 hrs ago | 3568 Views

Mnangagwa buys new weapons

3 hrs ago | 2892 Views

The Zanu-PF has our Money!

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

New MDC leadership must self-introspect

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe now in defacto dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Zimbabwe's perpetual struggle with forex black market

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Let's resolve politics first

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

The centre can no longer hold

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

RBZ fail to fund Zimbabwe investor portfolio fund

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Country risk, perception major weakness for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Dabengwa: A hero who rejected 'our time to eat'

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

MDC linked Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended over corrupt

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Man beaten to death over firewood

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Black market rates to tumble'

3 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Imports disappoint Dembare

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Army boss up for rations theft

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

Cops steal US$11 000 from money changer

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Prison officers nabbed over theft of inmates' rations

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Harare seeks to evict 185 families

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Vandals uproot power-lines, rail tracks, ship them to Harare for resale

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Sadc dignitaries to grace Dabengwa burial

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

Gwanda steps up its bid for city status

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kariba left with 3 months' power supply

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Chamisa aligned ZCTU pressures Mnangagwa into negotiations

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

AfricaBet dragged to court over payout

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa's Polad needs gravitas

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

First 'Zimbabwe shutdown' after MDC Congress flops

3 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Mpilo requires an additional 82 doctors

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

From KoBulawayo to Bulawayo @ 125

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Madinda plots stage 5 load-shedding

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa's govt committed to opening up airwaves

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

11 buses for Dabengwa memorial service

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Exchange rate won't determine salaries'

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimsec issues warning on fake exam papers

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Millers reject forex sales, cap profit margins

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Fuel firms to lose licences

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

The entire cabinet must be reshuffled for the good of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 762 Views

Top 15 Robert Mugabe's killing methods

4 hrs ago | 3860 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days