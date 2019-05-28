Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa buys new weapons

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's state security forces have acquired new equipment and weapons including water cannons, teargas canisters and guns to prepare to combat looming street protests due to collapsing economy, a wave of price increases and skyrocketing cost of living amid plunging incomes.

This comes as fears are growing that the country's burning economy is fast approaching the frightening levels of a decade ago when the political and economic crisis of the time led to world-record hyper-inflation which destroyed both lives and businesses.

The prevailing economic crisis has seen inflation skyrocketing and prices rising beyond the reach of many.

Back in February we reported that South Africa was planning to supply Zimbabwe with non-lethal crowd control equipment to help it avoid deaths in dealing with protests like those which erupted in January.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that this was one of the measures Pretoria was considering to help its neighbour manage its current political and economic crisis. She said at a media briefing in Pretoria that non-lethal crowd control equipment would "lessen the spillover in dealing with unhappy people".

Six Zimbabwean citizens were shot dead, apparently by soldiers, in protests in Harare which erupted in August 2018, directly after the controversial elections which were officially won by Zanu-PF. And human rights groups have estimated that about 10 people died in protests in January 2019, sparked by a 150% increase in fuel prices.

Sisulu told Daily Maverick in an interview that Zimbabwe's problem was that because the police lacked the proper equipment to control crowds non-lethally, they were handing over the responsibility to the army which only had live ammunition for dealing with protests. So supplying Zimbabwe with equipment such as water cannon and tear gas could save lives.

Sisulu was asked at the briefing if South Africa or the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had raised with Zimbabwe the allegations by many human rights activists that, apart from the shooting of protesters, Zimbabwe security forces had brutalised many more civilians during the January 2019 protests.

She replied that SADC leaders had asked Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to brief them when they met this month on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa. They had asked him to explain what was happening in his country "and what we could do to help establish normalcy."

Sisulu insisted in the Daily Maverick interview that SADC leaders had also quizzed Mnangagwa about the alleged human rights abuses. But she added that she was not at liberty to divulge the content of what was a confidential conversation.


Source - zim ind

