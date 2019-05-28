News / National

by DD Trust

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

A memorial service for the late national hero Dumiso Dabengwa will be held in Bulawayo on today, ahead of his burial in Ntabazinduna on Saturday.Bulawayo residents will get an opportunity to pay their final respects to the liberation war hero at White City Stadium between 9AM and 1PM, the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation said.Dabengwa's body will lie in state in Ntabazinduna on Friday night.The 79-year-old died in Kenya on May 23 while returning to Zimbabwe following treatment for a liver ailment in India.A condolence book has been opened at the Dabengwa family home in Bulawayo's Fourwinds suburb.Bulawayo residents have been urged to give national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa a befitting send-off by turning up in their numbers for a memorial service to be held in his honour at White City Stadium today.Government has provided 11 buses to ferry residents who intend to attend the memorial service.8:00 -8:30 - Body leaves Nyaradzo for W/C Stadium8:30 - 8:45 - Body arrives @ W/C Stadium8:45 - 8:50 - Welcome8:50 - 9:00 - National Anthem9:00 - 9:10 - Opening Hymn & Prayer9:10 - 9:30 - Tributes9:30 - 9:35 - Interlude9:35 - 10:05 - Close Friends10:05 - 10:10 - Interlude10:10 - 11:00 - Speakers11:00 - 12:00 - Church Service12:00 - 12:10 - Vote of Thanks12:10 - 12:15 - Announcements12:15 - 12:20 - Closing Prayer12:20 - 12:50 - Body Viewing13:00 ~ End of Programme