NRZ demands US Dollars

by Mandla Ndlovu

National Railways of Zimbabwe has joined the list of government departments which are now charging clients in United States Dollars.In a statement the parastatal said due to the fluctuation in the RTGS dollar, the US Dollar will now be used as a currency for invoicing.Clients will be requested to pay either in Forex or RTGS$ at the interbank rate.On Wednesday the Ministry of lands announced that it is charging in forex for all its goods and services.