NRZ demands US Dollars

by Mandla Ndlovu
National Railways of Zimbabwe has joined the list of government departments which are now  charging clients in United States Dollars.

In a statement the parastatal said due to the fluctuation in the RTGS dollar, the US Dollar will now be used as a currency for invoicing.

Clients will be requested to pay either in Forex or RTGS$ at the interbank rate.

On Wednesday the Ministry of lands announced that it is charging in forex for all its goods and services.



Source - Byo24News

