NRZ demands US Dollars
59 secs ago | Views
National Railways of Zimbabwe has joined the list of government departments which are now charging clients in United States Dollars.
In a statement the parastatal said due to the fluctuation in the RTGS dollar, the US Dollar will now be used as a currency for invoicing.
Clients will be requested to pay either in Forex or RTGS$ at the interbank rate.
On Wednesday the Ministry of lands announced that it is charging in forex for all its goods and services.
Source - Byo24News