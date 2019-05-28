News / National
PHOTO: Chamisa meets King Bulelani Khumalo
2 mins ago | Views
MDC President Nelson Chamisa on Friday met with one of the claimants to the Ndebele throne King Bulelani Khumalo.
The two were denied access to the VIP tent at white City stadium and they coincidentally set next to each other.
Chamisa was accompanied by MDC Vice President Welshman Ncube.
The two were denied access to the VIP tent at white City stadium and they coincidentally set next to each other.
Chamisa was accompanied by MDC Vice President Welshman Ncube.
Source - Byo24News