Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
ENERGY minister Fortune Chasi and Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya yesterday blamed the social media for spreading false narratives about the fuel situation, resulting in panic-buying and contributing to rises in prices of basic commodities.

Chasi and Mangudya made the remarks when they appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy chaired by Gabbuza Joel Gabuza.

Chasi said there was now need for self-regulation of the petroleum industry and also blamed shortages of fuel at service stations to corruption, where the product is sold to friends only.

Mangudya said in South Africa, fuel only costs US$1,05, Zambia US$1,07 and in Zimbabwe, using the interbank market rates, it is $1 or $0,94, adding that the plan now was to gazette service stations which would be allowed to sell fuel in foreign currency.

Chasi said in order to come up with a solution to the fuel problem, it needs a concerted effort by everyone, including policy measures, as well as to deal with cartels that want to profiteer at the expense of the motoring public.

"We are going to launch an investigation regarding transactions at fuel depots, misbehaviour and favouritism at service stations, where some people receive large amounts of fuel when there is a long queue and then it (gets) finished (quickly)," he said.

"We have seen all sorts of stories on social media and a lot of irresponsible behaviour by people, where we have seen pictures on WhatsApp of fuel said to be sold at $7,89 per litre and because of this, the public has panicked and rushed to buy fuel, thus creating shortages."

He said to mitigate the fuel challenges, a six million-litre ethanol storage facility was being built to ensure the sustainability of the 1:20 ethanol blending, as well as looking at the introduction of solar-powered and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Chasi said there was need to develop rules by the petroleum sector to ensure that people with fuel coupons are not affected, adding his ministry would continue to identify miscreants in the fuel industry that cause the shortages.

Mangudya said adequate funds had been made available for procurement of fuel, with $115 million letters of credit (LCs) issued for fuel imports.

The amount is enough to purchase 170 million litres against a monthly requirement of 130 million litres, he said.

He added that the RBZ was servicing a $200 million legacy debt which affected companies like Total, Engen and Trafigura.

"So fuel is plenty in Msasa. All LCs were at an exchange rate of 4,625% and there was no need for fuel companies to use the current exchange rate to sell the fuel because it means they will be benefiting themselves," Mangudya said.

"They should use the rate for which the LC was established. There was no price increase and there was a social media price announced, and because of lack of confidence people listen to alternative facts and followed the panic mode."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Chamisa meets King Bulelani Khumalo

36 mins ago | 335 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

8 hrs ago | 5238 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

8 hrs ago | 8054 Views

WATCH: Future Zimbabwe President speaks at Dabengwa memorial

8 hrs ago | 12536 Views

Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme

8 hrs ago | 6939 Views

Mnangagwa's life in danger

8 hrs ago | 10055 Views

Woes mount in Harare

9 hrs ago | 7079 Views

Zanu-PF has our Money!

9 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Dabengwa ranks high among the region's liberators, say SA Minister

10 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Fresh push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

10 hrs ago | 3932 Views

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

10 hrs ago | 7292 Views

Mnangagwa buys new weapons

10 hrs ago | 5016 Views

The Zanu-PF has our Money!

10 hrs ago | 1224 Views

New MDC leadership must self-introspect

10 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Zimbabwe now in defacto dollarisation

10 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Zimbabwe's perpetual struggle with forex black market

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Let's resolve politics first

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

The centre can no longer hold

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

RBZ fail to fund Zimbabwe investor portfolio fund

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Country risk, perception major weakness for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dabengwa: A hero who rejected 'our time to eat'

10 hrs ago | 1550 Views

'Biti destroyed Zimbabwe's ability to conduct its own monetary policy completely'

11 hrs ago | 1295 Views

MDC linked Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended over corrupt

11 hrs ago | 437 Views

Man beaten to death over firewood

11 hrs ago | 671 Views

'Black market rates to tumble'

11 hrs ago | 3404 Views

Imports disappoint Dembare

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Army boss up for rations theft

11 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Cops steal US$11 000 from money changer

11 hrs ago | 815 Views

Prison officers nabbed over theft of inmates' rations

11 hrs ago | 531 Views

Harare seeks to evict 185 families

11 hrs ago | 628 Views

Vandals uproot power-lines, rail tracks, ship them to Harare for resale

11 hrs ago | 390 Views

Sadc dignitaries to grace Dabengwa burial

11 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Gwanda steps up its bid for city status

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Kariba left with 3 months' power supply

11 hrs ago | 774 Views

Chamisa aligned ZCTU pressures Mnangagwa into negotiations

11 hrs ago | 928 Views

AfricaBet dragged to court over payout

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mnangagwa's Polad needs gravitas

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

First 'Zimbabwe shutdown' after MDC Congress flops

11 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Mpilo requires an additional 82 doctors

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

From KoBulawayo to Bulawayo @ 125

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls

11 hrs ago | 483 Views

Madinda plots stage 5 load-shedding

11 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa's govt committed to opening up airwaves

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

11 buses for Dabengwa memorial service

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

'Exchange rate won't determine salaries'

11 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimsec issues warning on fake exam papers

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Millers reject forex sales, cap profit margins

11 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fuel firms to lose licences

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

11 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days