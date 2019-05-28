Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was Friday barred from taking up a seat in the VIP section during late national hero Dumiso Dabengwa's memorial gala at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.Sources close to Chamisa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's protocol department had reserved a seat for the youthful leader at the top table.But he was ushered into a different tent in which traditional leaders and his (Chamisa) opposition lieutenants, among them MDC vice president Welshman Ncube as well as treasurer general David Coltart were seated."Initially, Chamisa was supposed to sit in the VIP section but he was stopped dead in his tracks by senior military and intelligence officials who swarmed him on arrival."He was then ushered into a separate tent housing other opposition officials and traditional leaders," NewZimbabwe.com heard Friday.Media reports indicated that the military's Joint Operations Command took charge of the funeral proceedings early this week in a bid to screen dignitaries and those who will give speeches at the funeral.