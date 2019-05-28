Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
Two Zimbabwean men digging for sand were buried alive after a heap of sand collapsed on them in Lebowakgomo, an area of South Africa's Limpopo province.

Police said two other men were found alive by rescuers and sent to hospital in a critical condition.

The incident happened on Tuesday this week, Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told The Star newspaper.

The men were digging up sand for road construction when a river bank collapsed on them.

"The Police Search and Rescue Team was summoned and reacted swiftly. The search continued until all four victims were recovered," Ngoepe said.

According to Ngoepe, it was two late to save two men aged 34 and 39 who died at the scene. Two others were rescued clinging to life and rushed to hospital.

"The preliminary police investigations have revealed that both deceased are Zimbabwean nationals and they will be identified soon after their next of kin are informed," Ngoepe said.

"Members of the community are advised to ensure that adequate safety measures are in place when operating in this type of environment to prevent this type of incident from happening," Ngoepe added.

Source - zimlive

Most Popular In 7 Days