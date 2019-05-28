Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African-based veteran actor, Luthuli Dlamini, has added another prestigious accolade to his display as he recently won an award at the annually held Nice International Film Festival in France.

The festival awards were held on 21 May.

The Tshabalala-born performer scooped the Best Actor gong for his role in The Furnace, a feature film directed by Oscar nominee, Darell Roodt.

It also features decorated actors like NCIS: New Orleans star Jamie Bernadette and Brazilian actress, Laura Linn.

Upon receiving the award, Dlamini quickly shared the news with his followers on his Twitter page by posting a snap of the award with the caption, "We did it, Best Actor Award."

In an interview with B-Metro, Dlamini revealed that he won the award because he had a chemistry with the character he played in the film.

"I played the character of a doctor and mentor to a woman who nearly became crippled by an accident. As she embarked on her painful way to recovery, she partakes on one of the most dangerous and gruesome athletic races in the world which takes place in the thickest of wild African bushes.

"Before I became a fulltime actor I trained as a doctor, therefore, I connected well with the character as it was just a matter of revisiting my experiences as a doctor and applying them into the character on set. I guess that chemistry led to a polished performance in the film and it charmed the judges, that's why I became a favourite in my category," said Dlamini. Laura Linn who starred in the film and also nominated at the awards for Best Actress was among the people who flooded Dlamini with congratulatory messages.

She wrote on her facebook page: "I am so proud of you Luthuli my dearest friend for winning at the Nice International Film Festival. I am blessed to have met such a unique, beautiful and touching performer like you. I am also honoured to have worked with you in The Furnace and our short movie, Double Blind."

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

2 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

2 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

2 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Wife caught with used condom

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

3 hrs ago | 2848 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

10 hrs ago | 5748 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

10 hrs ago | 9149 Views

WATCH: Future Zimbabwe President speaks at Dabengwa memorial

10 hrs ago | 13928 Views

Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme

11 hrs ago | 7346 Views

Mnangagwa's life in danger

11 hrs ago | 10712 Views

Woes mount in Harare

11 hrs ago | 7487 Views

Zanu-PF has our Money!

12 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Dabengwa ranks high among the region's liberators, say SA Minister

12 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Fresh push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

12 hrs ago | 4028 Views

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

12 hrs ago | 7560 Views

Mnangagwa buys new weapons

12 hrs ago | 5220 Views

The Zanu-PF has our Money!

13 hrs ago | 1285 Views

New MDC leadership must self-introspect

13 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zimbabwe now in defacto dollarisation

13 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Zimbabwe's perpetual struggle with forex black market

13 hrs ago | 602 Views

Let's resolve politics first

13 hrs ago | 655 Views

The centre can no longer hold

13 hrs ago | 1040 Views

RBZ fail to fund Zimbabwe investor portfolio fund

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

Country risk, perception major weakness for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dabengwa: A hero who rejected 'our time to eat'

13 hrs ago | 1773 Views

'Biti destroyed Zimbabwe's ability to conduct its own monetary policy completely'

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

MDC linked Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended over corrupt

13 hrs ago | 447 Views

Man beaten to death over firewood

13 hrs ago | 699 Views

'Black market rates to tumble'

13 hrs ago | 3572 Views

Imports disappoint Dembare

13 hrs ago | 409 Views

Army boss up for rations theft

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Cops steal US$11 000 from money changer

13 hrs ago | 872 Views

Prison officers nabbed over theft of inmates' rations

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Harare seeks to evict 185 families

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Vandals uproot power-lines, rail tracks, ship them to Harare for resale

13 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sadc dignitaries to grace Dabengwa burial

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Gwanda steps up its bid for city status

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Kariba left with 3 months' power supply

13 hrs ago | 800 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days