Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

SOUTH African-based veteran actor, Luthuli Dlamini, has added another prestigious accolade to his display as he recently won an award at the annually held Nice International Film Festival in France.The festival awards were held on 21 May.The Tshabalala-born performer scooped the Best Actor gong for his role in The Furnace, a feature film directed by Oscar nominee, Darell Roodt.It also features decorated actors like NCIS: New Orleans star Jamie Bernadette and Brazilian actress, Laura Linn.Upon receiving the award, Dlamini quickly shared the news with his followers on his Twitter page by posting a snap of the award with the caption, "We did it, Best Actor Award."In an interview with B-Metro, Dlamini revealed that he won the award because he had a chemistry with the character he played in the film."I played the character of a doctor and mentor to a woman who nearly became crippled by an accident. As she embarked on her painful way to recovery, she partakes on one of the most dangerous and gruesome athletic races in the world which takes place in the thickest of wild African bushes."Before I became a fulltime actor I trained as a doctor, therefore, I connected well with the character as it was just a matter of revisiting my experiences as a doctor and applying them into the character on set. I guess that chemistry led to a polished performance in the film and it charmed the judges, that's why I became a favourite in my category," said Dlamini. Laura Linn who starred in the film and also nominated at the awards for Best Actress was among the people who flooded Dlamini with congratulatory messages.She wrote on her facebook page: "I am so proud of you Luthuli my dearest friend for winning at the Nice International Film Festival. I am blessed to have met such a unique, beautiful and touching performer like you. I am also honoured to have worked with you in The Furnace and our short movie, Double Blind."