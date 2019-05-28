Latest News Editor's Choice


Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A self-styled prophet of Madzibaba Enguvo Tsvuku church has disappeared after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who had been consulting fo healing, TellZim News has learnt.

The prophet, popularly known as Madzibaba Joshua, could not be found at his shrine at the growth point when people went there looking for him last week.

Ward 18 Councillor Albert Mashiri said women and children must be wary of dubious churches sprouting everywhere and their so-called prophets.

"There is a case of rape involving Madzibaba Joshua which is currently being investigated by the police. When we heard about the matter, we visited the victim's place of residence together with a team from the department of social welfare and the Justice for Children (JCT) and we compiled our own reports," said Mashiri.

The victim, who is from Nyajena, is said to be a form three school dropout who was employed as a housemaid at Rutenga.

"When the girl first visited the prophet, she was told that she possessed some mermaid spirits that required continuous exorcism. When she returned for the second time, the rape ordeal began and lasted for a long time. The culprit would always threaten her against divulging the abuse, warning that she would go mad if she ever did," said a source.

Other sources said the matter came to light when prophets at the girl's own church asked her to confess the sin of adultery which they accused her of committing. That is when the minor opened up about the rape ordeal, leading to a police report being made.

TellZim News managed to visit the shrine where the self-styled prophet used to conduct his services and the place was completely deserted.

Source - tellzim

