Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 24-year-old woman who is married to a police officer appeared before resident magistrate Florence Nago last Friday and was convicted for scalding her husband with boiling water over allegations of infidelity.

The accused, Progress Muchingami pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

According to the State papers, on April 30, the complainant, Tafadzwa Webster Muchingami (37) went to take a bath and left his phone behind. Muchingami then took her husband's phone and exchanged sim cards, inserting hers into his handset and his into her handset.

The complainant went to work around 07:00hrs without noticing that the sim cards had been exchanged.

Around 19:00hrs, the complainant came home and the accused sat beside him after putting a pot on the boil. She later checked the water and put a cup on the other stove plate as if she wanted to prepare tea.

She returned and sat beside the complainant and started shouting at him claiming his girlfriend had been looking for him and she spat on his face twice.

Muchingami tried to stop her from spitting at him but she became even more cross and later took a pot from the stove and threw the hot water on her husband's chest.

The victim got scalded so badly that that he had to be rushed to Ndanga Hospital where he got admitted.

Cuthbert Jandure prosecuted.

Source - tellzim

