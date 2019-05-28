Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC Youth leader Shephard Dube is leading a process to petition Oxford University to strip Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube of his Professorship.

In an exclusive interview with this publication Dube said, "I am working with my organisation Southern Stars Foundation to petition Oxford     University in stripping this man Mthuli of Professorship.

"Oxford is a very reputable institution and cannot be associated with someone who has destroyed people's lives. On Monday we are launching an online petition with an aim to gather 1 million signatures. Then mid June we are sending a delegation to Oxford to make oral presentation about this dream killer"

Dube accuses Ncube of fast tracking economic decay in Zimbabwe through his policies.

Professor used to divide his time between the private sector in Switzerland and academia in the United Kingdom. He is a Professor at the University of Oxford, UK where he was teaching economic development and public policy and doing business in Africa, at both the SAID Business School, and Blavatnik School of Government. He is also the HSBC Distinguished professor of Banking and Financial Markets at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Ncube was the Managing Director of the Quantum Global Research Lab AG, in Switzerland which advises companies on investment in Africa, and advises African governments on economic policy-making. He developed the "Africa Investment Index" which ranks African economies on investment attractiveness.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

2 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

2 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Wife caught with used condom

2 hrs ago | 782 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

2 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

3 hrs ago | 2974 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

10 hrs ago | 5767 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

11 hrs ago | 9203 Views

WATCH: Future Zimbabwe President speaks at Dabengwa memorial

11 hrs ago | 13983 Views

Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme

11 hrs ago | 7362 Views

Mnangagwa's life in danger

11 hrs ago | 10726 Views

Woes mount in Harare

12 hrs ago | 7497 Views

Zanu-PF has our Money!

12 hrs ago | 2835 Views

Dabengwa ranks high among the region's liberators, say SA Minister

12 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Fresh push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

12 hrs ago | 4036 Views

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

13 hrs ago | 7579 Views

Mnangagwa buys new weapons

13 hrs ago | 5229 Views

The Zanu-PF has our Money!

13 hrs ago | 1286 Views

New MDC leadership must self-introspect

13 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zimbabwe now in defacto dollarisation

13 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Zimbabwe's perpetual struggle with forex black market

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Let's resolve politics first

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

The centre can no longer hold

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

RBZ fail to fund Zimbabwe investor portfolio fund

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

Country risk, perception major weakness for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dabengwa: A hero who rejected 'our time to eat'

13 hrs ago | 1778 Views

'Biti destroyed Zimbabwe's ability to conduct its own monetary policy completely'

13 hrs ago | 1365 Views

MDC linked Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended over corrupt

13 hrs ago | 447 Views

Man beaten to death over firewood

13 hrs ago | 699 Views

'Black market rates to tumble'

13 hrs ago | 3579 Views

Imports disappoint Dembare

13 hrs ago | 409 Views

Army boss up for rations theft

13 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Cops steal US$11 000 from money changer

13 hrs ago | 874 Views

Prison officers nabbed over theft of inmates' rations

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Harare seeks to evict 185 families

13 hrs ago | 662 Views

Vandals uproot power-lines, rail tracks, ship them to Harare for resale

13 hrs ago | 410 Views

Sadc dignitaries to grace Dabengwa burial

13 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Gwanda steps up its bid for city status

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Kariba left with 3 months' power supply

13 hrs ago | 801 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days