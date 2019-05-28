Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday said investments into the mining sector and mining value chain industries are welcome and safe, adding that Government remains ready to support the implementation of sustainable growth strategies in the critical industry for the attainment of Vision 2030. He said this while officially opening the Zimbabwe Annual Mining Conference organised by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe.

"Investments into the mining sector and mining value chain industries are welcome and safe in Zimbabwe," said the President.

"We continue to prioritise the processing and issuance of exploration licences in order to revamp mineral exploration across the country.

"The facilitation for the opening of new and closed mines, capacity utilisation as well as projects expansions and local beneficiation are ongoing, with increased momentum."

The President's remarks come at a time when investors are falling over each other to inject resources into the sector, with Anjin Investments and Alrosa set to start mining diamonds in Marange soon.

Another diamond miner will be licensed in the next few months, while a new platinum miner is set to join Unki Mines, Zimplats and Mimosa. The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has benchmarked the mining sector to become a US$12 billion industry by 2023.

President Mnangagwa said the mining sector is a "vital cog" in the country's drive towards socio-economic prosperity and the attainment of Vision 2030. He said the revival of old mines and opening of new ones, and the increase in capacity utilisation at operational mines have seen the country witnessing "unprecedented investor interest" in the mining sector and associated value chain industries.

The President challenged institutions of higher learning and the mining sector to closely collaborate for the exploration and utilisation of the vast unexplored mineral deposits in Zimbabwe. He explained that his administration remains determined to pursue the ongoing reforms to ensure the country is thrust on the path to prosperity and development.

Critically, President Mnangagwa said the current situation where investors are moved from office to office "should stop", as a number of potential investors have been left frustrated.

"Let me once again reassure you that my administration is committed to pursuing the ongoing reforms so that our country is firmly back on course towards prosperity and development," said President Mnangagwa.

"In line with our engagement and re-engagement policy, we shall play our part to guarantee that our country undertakes its affairs in line with the internationally accepted practices, being always alive however, to our national interests.

"The ongoing cross-cutting reforms will therefore undoubtedly enhance our country's competitiveness as an investment destination. We are determined to progressively eliminate bottlenecks, red tape and all forms of corruption with Government bureaucracy.

President Mnangagwa said he was informed that many investors were going away disappointed after "being moved by our people, companies and entities from office to office, pillar to pillar".

"But that should stop. And as Government we have created ZIDA (the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency), a one-stop centre . . ." said President Mnangagwa.

He added that Government recognises the importance of strong and effective legal, regulatory, fiscal and monetary frameworks, as well as policies and practices for the mining sector to deliver sustainable economic and social development. President Mnangagwa challenged stakeholders in the mining sector to objectively deliberate and align policy recommendations for the sector to achieve "win-win outcomes" for investors, Government and communities as a whole.

"As a listening Government, we will continue to be responsive to your views. I however, challenge you to intricately balance between making profits, return on investment and the paramount importance of national interests as well as the need to improve the quality of life of people," said President Mnangagwa.

He called on the ministries of Mines and Finance to "speedily" conclude the development of a consolidated fiscal regime for the ease of doing business. At the same time, the implementation of identified projects under the 100-day cycle framework must infuse focus and collaboration in planning and implementing investment projects.

President Mnangagwa said under the Second Republic, there is no longer "us" and "them".

"We must close ranks and work as one, to leapfrog our economic growth. This must be the new culture and the new normal.

"Let us move together as Government, industry and communities to derive shared benefits from our country's rich mineral resource base," said President Mnangagwa.

He also said Government is "unequivocal" in its commitment to develop the requisite enablers such as transport infrastructure, water and other related utilities.

President Mnangagwa said adequate, reliable, modern, efficient and cost-effective power supply is fundamental to the success of all sectors of the economy, including the mining industry. The conference ran under the theme, "Realising Vision 2030 through resource led growth".

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

13 hrs ago | 6426 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

13 hrs ago | 7519 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

13 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

13 hrs ago | 4799 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

13 hrs ago | 2516 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

13 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Wife caught with used condom

13 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

13 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

13 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

13 hrs ago | 7779 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

13 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

13 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

14 hrs ago | 6025 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

21 hrs ago | 6394 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

21 hrs ago | 10178 Views

WATCH: Future Zimbabwe President speaks at Dabengwa memorial

21 hrs ago | 15456 Views

Military takes over Dabengwa burial programme

22 hrs ago | 7725 Views

Mnangagwa's life in danger

22 hrs ago | 11257 Views

Woes mount in Harare

22 hrs ago | 7860 Views

Zanu-PF has our Money!

23 hrs ago | 3017 Views

Dabengwa ranks high among the region's liberators, say SA Minister

23 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Fresh push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

23 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Programme for late National Hero: Dr Dumiso Dabengwa : 9:00 - 13:00

23 hrs ago | 8000 Views

Mnangagwa buys new weapons

23 hrs ago | 5641 Views

The Zanu-PF has our Money!

24 hrs ago | 1402 Views

New MDC leadership must self-introspect

24 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe now in defacto dollarisation

24 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Zimbabwe's perpetual struggle with forex black market

24 hrs ago | 683 Views

Let's resolve politics first

24 hrs ago | 713 Views

The centre can no longer hold

24 hrs ago | 1157 Views

RBZ fail to fund Zimbabwe investor portfolio fund

24 hrs ago | 254 Views

Country risk, perception major weakness for Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 286 Views

Dabengwa: A hero who rejected 'our time to eat'

24 hrs ago | 2209 Views

'Biti destroyed Zimbabwe's ability to conduct its own monetary policy completely'

24 hrs ago | 1487 Views

MDC linked Amnesty International Zimbabwe suspended over corrupt

24 hrs ago | 474 Views

Man beaten to death over firewood

24 hrs ago | 769 Views

'Black market rates to tumble'

24 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Imports disappoint Dembare

24 hrs ago | 440 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days