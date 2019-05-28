Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel syndicate intercepted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police on Monday arrested five suspects believed to be part of a fuel siphoning syndicate involving tanker drivers and criminal elements, as the clampdown on illegal activities in the fuel sector begins.

The suspects were arrested in the Nyamakate industrial area of Mutare while draining 250 litres of diesel from a fuel tanker. Police believe that more people could be involved in the illegal dealings countrywide and they have since intensified surveillance on illegal dealers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest yesterday.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of five accused persons in Mutare for unlawful dealing in fuel which occurred in Mutare on May 26, at around 2100 hours. "The five accused persons were arrested in Nyamakate area, Mutare, were they siphoned a total of 10 x 25, litres diesel from a tanker," he said.

He said police recovered the diesel that was being loaded into a blue Honda Fit (registration number AEB 0818).

"Police investigations revealed that one of the accused persons was the driver of the tanker. The ZRP has intensified its surveillance on illegal dealers and will not hesitate to arrest anyone found engaging in unscrupulous activities," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said fuel attendants and truck drivers were strongly warned to desist from acts of diverting fuel onto the black market.

The arrest comes after the Ministry of Energy and Power Development has dispatched taskforces across the country to monitor the operations of fuel firms especially service stations amid claims that some were hoarding fuel and diverting it to the black market, which has resulted in the country battling to eradicate fuel queues. There has been concern that while the fuel being procured is enough to meet demand the situation on the ground of long queues for both diesel and petrol does not reflect this.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mandudya on Thursday indicated that he had released letters of credit for the acquisition of 170 million litres against a national requirement of 140 million, which should leave the country with a surplus of 30 million litres.

Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi, who met fuel players in Harare on Thursday together with Dr Mangudya, laid out new measures to curtail leakages in the fuel supply system. Among the measures will be the renewal of licences half-yearly instead of annually and cancellation of operating licences for those who flout procedure.

Minister Chasi also indicated that he was working on regulations pertaining to penalties that would be imposed on errant fuel firms and that Government was also going to publish fuel allocations to service stations to aid transparency.

Minister Chasi said the measures had been necessitated by complaints he had been receiving from motorists that service stations were deliberately creating artificial shrtages of  fuel by selling minimum quantities to motorists and diverting huge quantities to the black market.

Other concerns were the rejection of some payment modes, such as swipe or mobile money, by service stations, some of which were only accepting US dollars.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

43 mins ago | 103 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

44 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

48 mins ago | 460 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

48 mins ago | 349 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

49 mins ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

50 mins ago | 97 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

51 mins ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

51 mins ago | 81 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

52 mins ago | 116 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

52 mins ago | 78 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 176 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

53 mins ago | 90 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

53 mins ago | 105 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

54 mins ago | 56 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

56 mins ago | 55 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

56 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

57 mins ago | 28 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

57 mins ago | 88 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

58 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

59 mins ago | 39 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

59 mins ago | 60 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

60 mins ago | 35 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 115 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6817 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8039 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5000 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2648 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 240 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8148 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

14 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6298 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6455 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

22 hrs ago | 10255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days