Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi has urged the United States of America to stop interfering in Zimbabwe's internal affairs.

The call comes after the US Embassy issued a statement on Wednesday saying, the harassment and targeted arrests of civil society leaders was damaging Zimbabwe's reputation and economic future.

Said the embassy: "We call on the Zimbabwean Government to uphold its Constitution, respect the rule of law, and foster an environment where all can contribute to the nation's progress."

Civic organisations and some rogue elements with links to the MDC-Alliance had been circulating messages since the beginning of the week through social media instigating members of the public to engage in civil disobedience and demonstrations in central Harare but the calls fell on deaf ears.

The messages inciting people to engage in violent behaviour came immediately after MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa called on his party supporters to effect illegal regime change.

Togarepi said Washington had no right to  tell Zimbabwenas how to run their affairs  as the US was one of the architects of the misery that the nation was experiencing.

"We don't need the USA to lecture us on freedoms. The new dispensation has given citizens of Zimbabwe overflowing democracy which is being abused by American surrogates in the opposition and civic societies," he said.

He described the US as war-mongers who are bent on spearheading a regime change agenda through its sponsorship of some civic organisations who are pushing to unseat the Government.

"Just recently, America issued a travel warning on some Government officials on baseless grounds that Zimbabwe is unsafe.

"We thought that it was bottled smoke until we heard their lackeys and puppets masquerading as the opposition parties Tajamuka and MDC-A threatening to unleash violence in our peaceful country.

"But let not no one ever mistake our patience for weakness. Chamisa and his barking dogs must stop forthwith to fan violence in the country," Togarepi said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

45 mins ago | 109 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

46 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

50 mins ago | 486 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

50 mins ago | 373 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

51 mins ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

52 mins ago | 100 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

53 mins ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

54 mins ago | 84 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

54 mins ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

55 mins ago | 79 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 184 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

55 mins ago | 96 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

56 mins ago | 111 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

56 mins ago | 59 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

58 mins ago | 57 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

59 mins ago | 126 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

60 mins ago | 94 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

1 hr ago | 137 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6827 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8046 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5005 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2650 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 241 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8158 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

14 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6302 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6458 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

23 hrs ago | 10256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days