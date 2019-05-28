Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Fred Moyo is said to have attempted to conceal an attached property into a family trust to prevent a financial institution from selling the property to recover more than $766 000 debt owed to it.

Moyo transferred an immovable asset into a family trust when it was apparent that his financial obligations were threatening his private estate. However, Moyo lost the family estate after the High Court ruled in favour of Stanbic Bank, which had advanced him $760 986,67 as recapitalisation loan.

Justice Edith Mushore granted Stanbic Bank's application for sequestration of Moyo's estate and appointment of a trustee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the dispossession of the property.

She also appointed old-timer chartered accountant Ms Theresa Grimmel as trustee. She ruled that the bank had in terms of the law established compelling reasons for the final compulsory sequestration of Moyo's estate.

"I therefore, make the following order the provisional order granted on the 13th of November 2018 be and is hereby confirmed," she ordered.

"For the avoidance of doubt the terms of the final order are that the respondent's estate is sequestrated. The Master shall appoint Theresa Grimmel, a chartered accountant as trustee."

The bank had approached the High Court for an order directing the investigation and identification of Moyo's properties to go under the hammer to liquidate the debt.

In March 2015, the bank obtained a judgment against Moyo and three other parties for them to pay $760 986,67.

The financial institution said it was prompted to file the current application after the property it managed to attach was only valued at $7 767,02. The bank claims that as proceedings to attach the politician's assets were underway, Moyo transferred his immovable property to trust called Nelundo Family Trust.

The application lodged before the court was therefore for the sequestration of Moyo's estate in terms of the provisions of the Insolvency Act principally on the basis that the former deputy minister had allegedly committed an act of insolvency on account of his failure to discharge his liability to the bank.

The bank said after the sale of the politician's property, it engaged Moyo with a view to ensure that the he honoured the cheque of his obligation.

However, when the Sheriff went to attach Moyo's property, certain property which was part of the attachment list went missing and a police report was filed, but yielded no results.

Moyo challenged the application, claiming it was invalid. He denied ever failing to pay his debts arguing that he has more than enough assets to expunge the judgment debt.

The loan agreement between the parties is said to have been entered on August 30, 2012 at which time the bank released the funds. The parties then agreed that Moyo's mine, Ox Mining, would repay the loan with interest, but in breach of the loan agreement, the mine failed to pay the amount, prompting the bank to sue for recovery.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

45 mins ago | 109 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

46 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

50 mins ago | 484 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

50 mins ago | 371 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

51 mins ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

52 mins ago | 100 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

53 mins ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

53 mins ago | 84 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

54 mins ago | 121 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

54 mins ago | 79 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 184 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

55 mins ago | 96 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

56 mins ago | 111 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

56 mins ago | 59 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

58 mins ago | 57 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

59 mins ago | 126 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

59 mins ago | 94 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

1 hr ago | 137 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6825 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8046 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5005 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2650 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 241 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8157 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

14 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6302 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6458 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

23 hrs ago | 10256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days