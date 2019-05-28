Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
When Kalawa supremo Oskido rejected the Roil Bulawayo Arts Award nomination this week, it sparked a lot of debate.

South Africa-based Oskido was nominated in a new category Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo alongside Jah Prayzah and Winky D. He turned down the nomination citing that he did not qualify as he is not from Zimbabwe.

On their part, organisers of the award show said they had nominated the Kalawa Jazmee boss because of the impact his Kalawa Homecoming shows have had on the city. As the award clearly states 'outstanding arts personality from outside Bulawayo', the organisers felt Oskido qualified for this category as he is not from Bulawayo.

". . .  the phrasing of that particular award says it can be won by anyone, Zimbabwean or not, whose work has impacted on Bulawayo's arts scene.

"Oskido's nomination was based mainly on Kalawa music and Kalawa Homecoming shows' impact on Bulawayo's arts scene. This is what the awards wanted to celebrate," explained one of the organisers, Raisedon Baya.

The RoilBAAs, now in their third year, have gained national influence and have generated a lot of interest as artistes use the platform to compete. When Oskido said he did not want to be part of the awards, social media was awash with comments from people arguing for and against his decision.  

The many contributions on social media is however a confirmation that people support the awards. Some were so angry with Oskido and even called for a boycott of his annual Homecoming Party.


Source - chronicle

