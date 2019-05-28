Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS should not allow social media to shape their opinion of the country since agents of regime change such as MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies were using it to post subversive statement aimed at unseating the elected Government, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

Addressing the Zanu-PF Women's league executive at the party's headquarters in Harare, Minister Mutsvangwa said social media should not be used to influence opinion.

"There is need to monitor the use of social media at all levels since it is being abused by the country's detractors to influence opinion," she said.

She narrated how some mischievous individuals have gone to the extent of creating fake twitter accounts of eminent persons such as the president of the chief's council Chief Fortune Charumbira and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' leader and her husband Christopher Mutsvangwa and posting tweets denouncing the President, party and Government.

"This infiltration is to cause division among top Government officials," she said.  

Turning to the economy, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government understands and empathises with the hardships people are experiencing. Minister Mutsvangwa urged the women's league executive to be vigilant and guard against economic saboteurs who are wantonly hiking prices so that the public will turn against the Government and effect regime change.  

"The President and the Government are fully aware of the many challenges facing our economy. They arise from decades of gross mismanagement," she said.

"The women's league should be wary of the economic saboteurs who are determining the exchange rate, hiking prices resulting in inflation increasing by almost 100 percent a week. We need to investigate these issues.   

"The Government is putting in place safety nets to protect the vulnerable from the pain of the necessary reforms that we are undertaking. The Government introduced silo shops to provide cheaper products countrywide and cheap Zupco buses to ease transport challenges among other things," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government does not believe in riotous behaviour and wanton destruction of property but was determined to transform people's lives for the better.

"A resilient determination to push through economic reforms is a necessary remedy to our economy and will see us achieve our national goal of being an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030," she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, the women's league boss, Mabel Chinomona urged the Zanu-PF women's executive to be loyal and protect the interests of the party. She also urged the women's league to be wary of economic saboteurs, who want to cause anarchy in the country.

"President Mnangagwa is working hard to rebuild the economy but this cannot be achieved over night. The country's economy was mismanaged by the previous administration for 37 years.

"The women's league should concentrate on mobilising people to engage in empowerment initiatives. We should make use of the Women's empowerment bank to secure loans for projects to revive the country's economy," said Chinomona.  

She said the mistakes which characterised the previous administration should not be repeated and said the Second Republic has no place for gossip mongers.

"We are aware of some elements within the league who are fanning factionalism.  

"Let me warn you that factionalism is not tolerated in Zanu-PF. The new dispensation requires a results-oriented women's executive.

"How are you hitting the ground running? We do not want people who hit the ground running to spread gossip. The tendency of gossiping in the Women's League, which characterised the previous administration, will not be tolerated," said Chinomona.

She urged the women's league executive to take a leading role in rebuilding the economy.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

48 mins ago | 117 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

48 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

52 mins ago | 520 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

52 mins ago | 397 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

54 mins ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

54 mins ago | 110 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

55 mins ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

56 mins ago | 96 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

56 mins ago | 130 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

57 mins ago | 83 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 195 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

58 mins ago | 99 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

58 mins ago | 115 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

58 mins ago | 69 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

1 hr ago | 144 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6836 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8050 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5010 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2653 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 241 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8171 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6308 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6461 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

23 hrs ago | 10257 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days