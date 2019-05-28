Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Serial 'rapist' arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SUSPECTED serial rapist who had terrorised women in Bulawayo's Harrisvale suburb has been arrested.

Innocent Goredema (43) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly raped a woman in the suburb on Thursday last week at around 8PM.

A court heard how the incident followed a spate of sex attacks on women in the area. Goredema appeared Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

He was remanded in custody to next week Tuesday for trial. The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, said on Thursday last week while the woman was walking home at around 8PM, she met Goredema.

"He pretended to be proposing love to her and she refused. Goredema force marched the woman into a bushy area and pushed her onto the ground, undressed her and raped her once," he said.

The woman told her husband about the incident and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Goredema.

During investigations it was discovered that Goredema was in the habit of attacking people in that suburb.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

51 mins ago | 125 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

52 mins ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

56 mins ago | 562 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

56 mins ago | 436 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

57 mins ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

58 mins ago | 120 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

59 mins ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

59 mins ago | 106 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

60 mins ago | 144 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

1 hr ago | 127 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

1 hr ago | 150 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6849 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8072 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4519 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5015 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2655 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8182 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6315 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6463 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

23 hrs ago | 10263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days