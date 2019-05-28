Serial 'rapist' arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED serial rapist who had terrorised women in Bulawayo's Harrisvale suburb has been arrested.Innocent Goredema (43) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly raped a woman in the suburb on Thursday last week at around 8PM.A court heard how the incident followed a spate of sex attacks on women in the area. Goredema appeared Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.He was remanded in custody to next week Tuesday for trial. The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, said on Thursday last week while the woman was walking home at around 8PM, she met Goredema."He pretended to be proposing love to her and she refused. Goredema force marched the woman into a bushy area and pushed her onto the ground, undressed her and raped her once," he said.The woman told her husband about the incident and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Goredema.During investigations it was discovered that Goredema was in the habit of attacking people in that suburb.