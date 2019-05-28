Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A WOMAN from Gwanda reported to be a prostitute was found lying dead on her bed after she was allegedly murdered by a client.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the body of Soneni Mpofu of Phakama Suburb was found by a neighbour on Tuesday after she had been missing for two days. He said Mpofu had bruises on her body. She was last seen in the early hours of Sunday entering her house in the company of an unidentified man.

"We recorded a suspected murder case which occurred in Phakama suburb in Gwanda where a woman was found lying dead on her bed. The now deceased Soneni Mpofu was last seen in the early hours of Sunday entering her house in the company of an unidentified man," Chief Insp Ndebele said.  

"A neighbour became worried after she had not seen Mpofu for a while and there was a bad smell coming from her house. The neighbour peeped through a window on Tuesday at around 3PM and saw Mpofu's body lying on the bed. She alerted other neighbours and they gained entry into Mpofu's house. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. Mpofu had several bruises on her body and her body was in a state of decomposition."

He said Mpofu's body was taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary.  Chief Insp Ndebele said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to visit any police station near them.

"Investigations are underway but we are treating this case as murder as preliminary investigations have shown that Mpofu was killed. We appeal with anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit to contact the police," he said.

A source close to investigations who preferred anonymity said Mpofu who was reportedly a hooker met a client at a local nightclub and left with him heading home.

The source said it remains a mystery what could have caused an altercation between Mpofu and her client resulting in her death. The source also said Mpofu's client was the last person she was seen alive with and was the last person who was seen at her house.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

52 mins ago | 129 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

53 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

57 mins ago | 579 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

57 mins ago | 444 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

58 mins ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

59 mins ago | 123 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

60 mins ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

1 hr ago | 107 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

1 hr ago | 146 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

1 hr ago | 74 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

1 hr ago | 150 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6851 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8077 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5016 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3134 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2656 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8187 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6318 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6464 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

23 hrs ago | 10265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days