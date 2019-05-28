Prostitute 'murdered' by client

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Gwanda reported to be a prostitute was found lying dead on her bed after she was allegedly murdered by a client.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the body of Soneni Mpofu of Phakama Suburb was found by a neighbour on Tuesday after she had been missing for two days. He said Mpofu had bruises on her body. She was last seen in the early hours of Sunday entering her house in the company of an unidentified man."We recorded a suspected murder case which occurred in Phakama suburb in Gwanda where a woman was found lying dead on her bed. The now deceased Soneni Mpofu was last seen in the early hours of Sunday entering her house in the company of an unidentified man," Chief Insp Ndebele said."A neighbour became worried after she had not seen Mpofu for a while and there was a bad smell coming from her house. The neighbour peeped through a window on Tuesday at around 3PM and saw Mpofu's body lying on the bed. She alerted other neighbours and they gained entry into Mpofu's house. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. Mpofu had several bruises on her body and her body was in a state of decomposition."He said Mpofu's body was taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary. Chief Insp Ndebele said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to visit any police station near them."Investigations are underway but we are treating this case as murder as preliminary investigations have shown that Mpofu was killed. We appeal with anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit to contact the police," he said.A source close to investigations who preferred anonymity said Mpofu who was reportedly a hooker met a client at a local nightclub and left with him heading home.The source said it remains a mystery what could have caused an altercation between Mpofu and her client resulting in her death. The source also said Mpofu's client was the last person she was seen alive with and was the last person who was seen at her house.