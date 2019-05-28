Latest News Editor's Choice


South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
South Africa's Minister of State Security Honourable Ayanda Dlodlo has arrived in the country to attend the burial of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa who will be laid to rest in Ntabazindun on Saturday.

In a statement on  Saturday morning Dlodlo said, "Former combatants of the Luthuli detachment, the June 16 Detachment, myself from the Young Lions Detachment (MK) and APLA (PAC), we are going to Bulawayo to bury a fellow fighter and ZIPRA Commander Cde Dumiso Dabengwa. May His Soul Rest In Revolutionary Glory."

Dabengwa worked with the late South Africa's struggle stalwart Chris Hani in waging the Wankie and Sipolilo campaigns. ZPRA forces fought side by side with the Luthuli detachment in waging the battles.

Born in 1939, the late ZIPRA military intelligence guru died last week after battling liver-related sickness for a long time aged 79.

On Friday there was a memorial service held in Bulawayo's white city stadium which was attended by Commander Defense Forces Philip Sibanda,Minister Judith Ncube, Ministers in government, Prisons boss General Zimondi, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and one of the claimants to the Ndebele throne King Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he would not be attending the burial in respect of the family's right to privacy.



Source - Byo24News

