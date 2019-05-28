Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain, warning that the large fiscal adjustments needed will be politically and socially difficult to implement.

The fund recently approved a Staff Monitored Programme (SMP) for the southern African country which is battling to implement much needed reforms to balance its economy.

The southern African nation will not borrow externally and will cut reliance on the central bank to pay bills, a practice that has exacerbated Zimbabwe's chronic currency crisis, during the staff-monitored programme in a bid to impose fiscal discipline that could earn it future funding, the IMF said in a report released yesterday.

The economy will contract by 2,1% this year but is seen rebounding with 3,3% growth in 2020. Inflation rate will average 80,86% this year and 49,61% next year, the IMF added.

It said government had pledged to only borrow RTGS$400 million from the central bank in 2019, down from RTGS$3 billion last year. It will also cut the wage bill to 67%of the budget, down from 79% last year and slash the budget deficit to 4% of GDP, in line with earlier projections.

The fund warned that the outlook for 2019 remained uncertain, adding that the programme needed to be recalibrated as the situation unfolds.

"The large fiscal adjustment needed will be politically and socially difficult to implement in response to the materialisation of two external shocks — the El Niño-related drought and the extensive damage inflicted by Cyclone Idai in March 2019," the IMF said.

"The government increased spending for the recovery and protection of the most vulnerable, but the funds available are significantly below estimated needs. With limited access to external financing and the very low level of international reserves, the authorities' room for manoeuvre is very narrow. There are also significant implementation risks of the monetary and exchange rate reforms, as well as addressing governance and corruption weaknesses, which could adversely impact the attainment of SMP objectives."

The currency reforms introduced in February were an important step forward, it said.

"But there is substantial uncertainty as to how economic activity and prices will adjust to the new policy regime with a market-determined exchange rate, improved access to FX, and tight monetary and fiscal policy," said the IMF.

"Mining disruptions are ongoing, while for agriculture strong, but late, rains will at least partially offset the erratic weather effects of El Niño and input shortages (fuel and fertilizer). For the banking sector, the impact of currency liberalisation and projected slowdown in economic activity could impair balance sheets. The reduction in support to State-owned enterprises and their privatisation could also cause disruptions and lead to higher-than-expected price increases."

Zimbabwe remains in debt distress, with external arrears of US$8,8 billion, which prevent new financing from the international financial institutions and limit access to external financing to non-traditional official and commercial creditors.

Total consolidated public debt outstanding at end-2017 (net of RBZ loans) was 55% of gross domestic product, although the recent sharp increase in inflation together with the 1:1 conversion from US$ to $RTGS, has inflated away a sizable portion of the real value of domestic public debt, which is projected to decline from about 25% of GDP at end-2018 to an expected 11% at end-2019.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

52 mins ago | 129 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

53 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

57 mins ago | 579 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

57 mins ago | 445 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

58 mins ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

59 mins ago | 124 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

60 mins ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

1 hr ago | 107 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

1 hr ago | 146 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

1 hr ago | 74 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

1 hr ago | 150 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6851 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8077 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5016 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3134 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2656 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8187 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6318 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6464 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

23 hrs ago | 10265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days