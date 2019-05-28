Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has set August 3 as the day for the by-election to fill the National Assembly seat for Lupane East that fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF Parliamentarian Sithembiso Gumbo in April.

Gumbo died on April 5 at United Bulawayo Hospitals from injuries sustained in a road accident. President Mnangagwa issued the proclamation in yesterday's Government Gazette under Statutory 123 of 2019.

"Whereas the Speaker of Parliament has notified me in writing of a vacancy which has arisen by reason of the death of honourable Sithembile Gumbo on 5th April 2019, who was elected member of the National Assembly for Lupane Constituency.

"Now therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do by this proclamation- (a) order new elections for the constituency of Lupane East; and (b) fix Wednesday the 14th June, 2019, as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o'clock in the morning, at the magistrates court Western Commonage for the purpose of receiving nomination for election as member of the National Assembly for the constituency for Lupane East and (c) fix Saturday the 3rd August, 2019, as the day which poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46 (17) (c) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13)," President Mnangagwa said in the proclamation.

Gumbo was buried at her rural home in Lupane and is survived by four children.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

53 mins ago | 131 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

54 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

58 mins ago | 594 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

58 mins ago | 457 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

59 mins ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

1 hr ago | 192 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

1 hr ago | 148 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

1 hr ago | 76 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

1 hr ago | 150 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

14 hrs ago | 6852 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

14 hrs ago | 8084 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

14 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

14 hrs ago | 5018 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 3135 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 2656 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

14 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Wife caught with used condom

14 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

14 hrs ago | 8187 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

15 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Social media to blame for fuel price hikes: Govt

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets 'King' Bulelani Khumalo

15 hrs ago | 6325 Views

NRZ demands US Dollars

22 hrs ago | 6464 Views

LIVE: Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

23 hrs ago | 10265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days