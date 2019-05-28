Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa  has approved the appointment of Gerald Mlotshwa as the Chairperson of the Sports and Recreation Commission Board.

Gerald Mlotshwa is married to Farai Mnangagwa, the daughter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a press statement the Acting Minister of Sports and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe said, "With the approval of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and on behalf of the Minister I have the pleasure to announce the new SRC Board."

Gerald Mlotshwa (Chairperson)

Dr Allen Chiura

Collen de Jong

Nigel Munyati

Karen Mutasa

Titus Zvomuya

Prince Mupatazviriho (Director General)



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PROPHECY: Army wont stop June mass uprising

1 hr ago | 697 Views

State University Toxic Management Culture a threat to Education 5.0

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Champions League final: Tottenham and Liverpool on cusp of winning big

1 hr ago | 206 Views

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

2 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

2 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

16 hrs ago | 7112 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

16 hrs ago | 8514 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

16 hrs ago | 4600 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

16 hrs ago | 5105 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

16 hrs ago | 2715 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

16 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Wife caught with used condom

16 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

16 hrs ago | 407 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

16 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

16 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Chamisa barred from Dabengwa memorial VIP tent

16 hrs ago | 8445 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma over Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Zimbabwe prices shock!

16 hrs ago | 1380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days