Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Gerald Mlotshwa as the Chairperson of the Sports and Recreation Commission Board.Gerald Mlotshwa is married to Farai Mnangagwa, the daughter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In a press statement the Acting Minister of Sports and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe said, "With the approval of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and on behalf of the Minister I have the pleasure to announce the new SRC Board."Gerald Mlotshwa (Chairperson)Dr Allen ChiuraCollen de JongNigel MunyatiKaren MutasaTitus ZvomuyaPrince Mupatazviriho (Director General)