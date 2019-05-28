Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a man for carrying large sums of money in cash on his vehicle."Police in Mutare are investigating a case in which a 35 year old man was found with US$10 000, 00 cash, ZAR30 000, 00 and RTGS3 000, 00 in the CBD in his vehicle on 28/05/19," ZRP said in a statement.The Police further urged the public to avoid carrying large sums of money in vehicles as they risk attacks by robbers.Meanwhile in an unrelated incident police in Goromonzi have arrested 7 men in connection with a case of murder.The arrested are Innocent Mukazika(37), Look Makwamure(30),Trust Mupezeni(20), Joseph Mutumanji (18), Tafadzwa Phiri(17), Desire Muzhero(20) and Kudakwashe Domingos(22) all of Proton Farm, Goromonzi.The suspects pounced on the deceased and assaulted him with iron bars and sticks following a dispute with Innocent Mukazika over firewood.Police are warning the public against meting instant justice on someone perceived to have wronged them instead offenders should be reported or handed to the police for due process of the law to take course.The United States of America recently issued a traveling warning to its citizens intending to travel to Zimbabwe due to the increasing level of crime.Police however assured citizens and visitors that they are on high alert to police the country.