Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 mins ago | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a man for carrying large sums of money in cash on his vehicle.

"Police in Mutare are investigating a case in which a 35 year old man was found with US$10 000, 00 cash, ZAR30 000, 00 and RTGS3 000, 00 in the CBD in his vehicle on 28/05/19," ZRP said in a statement.

The Police further urged the public to avoid carrying large sums of money in vehicles as they risk attacks by robbers.

Meanwhile in an unrelated incident police in Goromonzi have arrested 7 men in connection with a case of murder.

The arrested are Innocent Mukazika(37), Look Makwamure(30),Trust Mupezeni(20), Joseph Mutumanji (18), Tafadzwa Phiri(17), Desire Muzhero(20) and Kudakwashe Domingos(22) all of Proton Farm, Goromonzi.

The suspects pounced on the deceased and assaulted him with iron bars and sticks following a dispute with Innocent Mukazika over firewood.

Police are warning the public against meting instant justice on someone perceived to have wronged them instead offenders should be reported or handed to the police for due process of the law to take course.

The United States of America recently issued a traveling warning to its citizens intending to travel to Zimbabwe due to the increasing level of crime.

Police however assured citizens and visitors that they are on high alert to police the country.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on

27 mins ago | 58 Views

Prepare for 1Z0-071 Exam with Examsnap and Get Your Oracle Certification

37 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 1280 Views

PROPHECY: Army wont stop June mass uprising

3 hrs ago | 3011 Views

State University Toxic Management Culture a threat to Education 5.0

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Champions League final: Tottenham and Liverpool on cusp of winning big

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

4 hrs ago | 1166 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

4 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

4 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

4 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

17 hrs ago | 7240 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

17 hrs ago | 8822 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

17 hrs ago | 4681 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

17 hrs ago | 5178 Views

Cop's wife burns hubby over girlfriend

17 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Madzibaba flees shrine after raping minor

17 hrs ago | 2759 Views

MDC infighting persists in Mwenezi

17 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Wife caught with used condom

17 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Luthuli Dlamini scoops international award

17 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards built on emotions, says Mhlanga

17 hrs ago | 253 Views

Raped, murder teen's spirit wreaks havoc, demands top-up

17 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zimbabweans buried alive after heap of sand collapses on them in SA

18 hrs ago | 1363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days