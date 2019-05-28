Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF Women's League declares war against Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa has come under fire from the Zanu PF Women's League, which has vowed to crush any attempts by the opposition leader to sabotage the economy and topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa's constitutionally elected government.

The Zanu PF Women's League National Executive converged at the party's headquarters, where they discussed the socio-economic and political situation prevailing in the country.

Addressing the delegates, the Secretary for Women's League, Marbel Chinomona declared war against Chamisa saying they are ready to crush any attempts by the opposition leader to destabilise the nation.

"If he is ready to go to war, let him come on the ground. As women, we are ready to deal with Chamisa if he attempts to start a war. We warn him to stop abusing innocent and unsuspecting people to engage into violent demonstrations because the women and Zanu PF at large will not fold hands and let him destabilise our hard won independence to achieve his political regime change agenda," she said.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and Women's League Secretary for Administration, Monica Mutsvangwa urged the Women's League members from grassroots level to be wary of social media reports bent on destabilising the country and remain resolute as President Mnangagwa's administration is working round the clock to institute safety nets to deal with economic saboteurs.

"Things are difficult but our leadership, led by President Mnangagwa, is doing its best. He has put in place a number of safety nets, like the ZUPCO buses in town, the silo shops for cheap basic commodities and we have seen the First Lady mobilising medical drugs to be available in all hospitals. So as women, we need to be strong and rally behind our President, against any saboteurs who are using social media in their failed attempt to destabilise the economy," Mutsvangwa said.

The Women's League availed a number of income generating projects, including a castor bean loan facility.

To deal with price hikes, women have been challenged to go back to the basic food security measures of baking home-made bread, venturing into gardening and chicken rearing, while the government ensures maize is distributed to those affected by drought.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fortune Chasi is not the right Minister for Energy Docket

46 mins ago | 206 Views

Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni lash at missing Mnangagwa during Dabengwa burial

53 mins ago | 588 Views

Dabengwa laid to rest

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: An epitome of courage, endurance and integrity

1 hr ago | 152 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's promise to Dabengwa

3 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Zimbabwe strikes milestone IMF deal to boost new currency

4 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Mnangagwa's representative booed at Dabengwa's funeral

4 hrs ago | 8538 Views

Man arrested for carrying US$10 000

5 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Temba Mliswa takes Billy Rautenbach head on

6 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Prepare for 1Z0-071 Exam with Examsnap and Get Your Oracle Certification

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa appoints son-in-law

7 hrs ago | 6131 Views

PROPHECY: Army wont stop June mass uprising

8 hrs ago | 7476 Views

State University Toxic Management Culture a threat to Education 5.0

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

Champions League final: Tottenham and Liverpool on cusp of winning big

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

'New Binga-Karoi highway a game-changer'

9 hrs ago | 1940 Views

ZSE mulls USD trading platform

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa's excuse for not attending Dabengwa burial

9 hrs ago | 3966 Views

Chamisa ring-fences presidency

9 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Mutsvangwa's son in illegal forex deals storm

9 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zanu-PF blasted for monopoly over national hero status

9 hrs ago | 629 Views

Killer in bid to resuscitate Mliswa claim

9 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims Lupane East elections date

9 hrs ago | 420 Views

NewsDay, Standard prices go up

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Zimbabwe's outlook remains uncertain'

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

South Africa's State security minister arrives in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Measures put in place to protect consumers from price increases

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Prostitute 'murdered' by client

9 hrs ago | 705 Views

Serial 'rapist' arrested

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

God made no concubine for Adam

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

Woman arrested for Whatsapp EcoCash fraud

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabweans told to be wary of social media

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Thousands bid national hero Dabengwa farewell

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Oskido RoilBAA award snub sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa undeterred by sanctions

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Former deputy minister in $766 000 debt row

9 hrs ago | 213 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa: A fad or paradox of the nationalist memory?

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Hands off Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Youth League tells US

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mutsvangwa disowns fake Twitter account again

9 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kombi operators reach out to Govt

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Fuel syndicate intercepted

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

In the beginning there was Madinda, then Peter and Adam came along

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe govt depts told not to charge in US dollars

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Dabengwa: The untold story

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Fuel stabilisation fund on cards

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa woos mining investors

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Its a mistake by Dabengwa to shun National Heroes Acre

22 hrs ago | 7475 Views

Plot to strip Mthuli Ncube of Professorship

22 hrs ago | 9642 Views

Maj General Sedibe's speech at Dumiso Dabengwa memorial service

22 hrs ago | 4862 Views

Mnangagwa skips Dabengwa's burial

22 hrs ago | 5275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days